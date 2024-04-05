ZTE reinforces commitment to boosting SIDS resilience, prosperity at P2C gathering

HE Viliami Va'inga Tone, Ambassador of Tonga to the United States and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and Summer Chen, VP and General Manager of Branding & PR Strategies at ZTE, at the UN.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of ICT solutions, has reaffirmed its commitment to boosting Small Island Developing States (SIDS) resilience and prosperity through universal connectivity and digital transformation. The announcement came during the Partner2Connect (P2C) gathering at the Second Preparatory Committee Meeting (PrepCom 2) in New York City.

Hosted at the UN headquarters in room seven, the P2C event aimed to explore concrete commitments and meaningful partnerships around digital connectivity to support SIDS development. The gathering brought together government representatives, P2C pledgers and other high-level stakeholders from the private sector, civil society and the international development community.

"ZTE is proud to partner with P2C in its mission to enhance SIDS resilience and prosperity through universal connectivity and digital transformation," said Summer Chen, Vice-President and General Manager of Branding & PR Strategies at ZTE, during her address at the event.

In her speech, Chen highlighted ZTE's commitment to SIDS development, emphasising the company's pledge to construct $400 million worth of ICT infrastructure annually for LDC/LLDC/SIDS countries by 2025 and to dedicate 50 000 hours of ICT lectures globally for the benefits of local workforces in need. She noted that these pledges are in line with the SAMOA Pathway and the Doha Program of Action, reflecting ZTE's dedication to sustainable development in various SIDS.

ZTE has underscored the importance of resilient digitalisation in SIDS regions, addressing unique challenges such as power limitations, spatial constraints and frequent disasters. For instance, in Fiji, the company has implemented integrated solar power solutions on over 30% of its sites, aimed at addressing electricity generation obstacles and fostering network decarbonisation. Additionally, in its proactive approach to mitigating natural hazards such as hurricanes and earthquakes, ZTE has provided free emergency equipment, assistance and support for network recovery and restoration, enhancing overall robustness and resilience.

Furthermore, ZTE actively fosters communication talents within local communities. Notably, one of the company's Fijian employees, demonstrating outstanding performance, has become a key expert in its overseas integrated solutions department. In the Dominican Republic, ZTE provides communication services to over 200 local schools, laying the foundation for digital education and empowering local teenagers.

The upcoming Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS4), scheduled from 27 to 30 May, 2024, in St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, will assess SIDS progress towards sustainable development goals, including those outlined in the 2030 Agenda.

"We believe that resilient digitalisation is fundamental for sustainable development, especially in regions like SIDS," added Chen. "ZTE remains committed to supporting SIDS growth and prosperity through initiatives such as providing integrated solar power solutions and free emergency support in the face of natural disasters."

Through P2C, ZTE maintains open collaboration with all stakeholders in the region. The company looks forward to exploring new opportunities and innovations to support the continued growth, prosperity and sustainable development of all SIDS countries.