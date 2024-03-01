ZTE scoops multiple awards for its innovative solutions at GTI Awards 2024

ZTE scooped multiple awards for its innovative solutions at the GTI Awards 2024.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, has been rewarded with multiple awards at the GTI Awards 2024.

Specifically, its Smart Grid: Turkcell's Energy Distribution Network to 5G Integration project earned "Innovative Mobile Service and Application Award," ZTE Dynamic RIS 2.0 - Towards Cost-Effective and Sustainable 5G-A and Beyond won "Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology Award," while its 5G-A Empowers VR Multiplayer PvP Gaming solution scored "Innovative Mobile Service and Application Award".

Smart grid: Turkcell's energy distribution network to 5G integration project earned "Innovative Mobile Service and Application Award"

ZTE, in collaboration with Turkcell, ABB, BEDAŞ, NETAŞ and GSL Engineering, has made a significant advancement in the power industry by launching an innovative smart grid system in Türkiye.

This system, which incorporates the latest 5G applications, focuses on differential protection and is part of the expansion of 5G applications in the power distribution network by Türkiye's leading digital operator, Turkcell.

The project involved establishing low-latency communication over the 5G network between two substations in Başakşehir, Istanbul, under the field responsibility of BEDAŞ. This technological innovation is crucial as it enables rapid activation of protection circuits in the event of faults, thereby minimising the affected area and duration of these faults. The project uses 3GPP Release 16 Robustel EG5120 5G industrial modems supplied by GSL Engineering, which is a groundbreaking achievement in the industry.

Smart grid Turkcell's energy distribution network to 5G integration project earned the Innovative Mobile Service and Application Award.

Differential protection services, a crucial feature of the smart grid system, rely on the measurement of current differentials at terminals simultaneously to make judgements. To achieve precise protection and rapid response, the system requires time synchronisation between terminals and utilises differential protection algorithms for terminal sampling and operational data collection. Upon detecting a fault, the terminals swiftly disconnect the appropriate switches, enabling precise fault localisation and isolation, thus ensuring the reliable operation of the distribution grid.

The smart grid system boasts several advantages. Firstly, it has successfully achieved 5G connectivity for differential protection through innovative technological means, freeing itself from the limitations of conventional large-scale fibre optic deployments. This provides a more flexible and cost-effective solution for the widespread application of smart grid systems. Secondly, the differentiating features and advantages of this system lie in its ability to provide reliable power infrastructure for both commercial and consumer markets, effectively reducing operational costs and downtime, while enhancing the operational efficiency of the power industry.

Furthermore, implementing differential protection through 5G connectivity not only offers convenience and speed but also demonstrates sustainability and rapid deployment capabilities, providing robust support for large-scale differential protection deployments.

ZTE Dynamic RIS 2.0 - Towards Cost-Effective and Sustainable 5G-A and Beyond won "Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology Award"

As 5G is being widely deployed on a large scale, the industry has initiated research and exploration into the next phase of 5G evolution, known as 5G-A. With the vision of achieving higher communication rates for 5G-A, extending towards higher frequency bands has become a critical technical direction. However, while higher frequency bands offer larger bandwidth and higher data rates, they also encounter challenges such as signal blockage and poor coverage, posing significant challenges for operators in the future network evolution.

ZTE Dynamic RIS 2.0 - Towards Cost-Effective and Sustainable 5G-A and Beyond won the Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology Award.

The Reconfigurable Intelligent Surface (RIS) technology represents a revolutionary leap beyond traditional wireless communication technologies. Utilising electromagnetic metamaterials, it dynamically controls the propagation characteristics of electromagnetic waves, enabling intelligent regulation of wireless signals, and significantly enhancing the performance and coverage of wireless networks.

D-RIS stands out as the industry's first RIS supporting dynamic coordination with base stations. The award-winning D-RIS 2.0, its second-generation product, boasts features including high gain, low power consumption, and easy deployment. By coordinating 5G-A base stations with D-RIS 2.0, the coverage range of 5G-A base stations can be extended by 30%, with signal gains reaching up to 30dB, and power consumption as low as 30 watts.

In the midst of the rapid development of current 5G networks, the application prospects of D-RIS 2.0 are particularly broad. It effectively addresses the issue of signal coverage in complex environments within higher frequency bands, enhancing user experience while reducing the cost and energy consumption associated with base station construction, paving a new path for the sustainable evolution of wireless networks towards 5G-A and 6G.

5G-A Empowers VR Multiplayer PvP Gaming solution scored "Innovative Mobile Service and Application Award"

In VR multiplayer P2P games, achieving high-quality graphics requires extensive data interaction. Conventional local rendering solution housed in a backpack encounters challenges such as poor mobility, limited age inclusivity for players, and severe heat issues, significantly limiting its applicability. Simultaneously, enhancing floor efficiency becomes a crucial factor in increasing commercial revenue, as providing more users with a shared gaming experience within confined spaces is essential.

5G-A Empowers VR Multiplayer PvP Gaming solution scored the Innovative Mobile Service and Application Award.

To address these issues, the 5G-A XR dedicated network solution has emerged. Architecturally, this solution supports migrating backpack-style local rendering to edge server cloud rendering, utilising an adaptive rendering framework that allows flexible selection of rendering server deployment locations.

It efficiently schedules computational resources, maximising hardware capabilities. On the network front, employing frame-level intelligent scheduling and optimisation strategies ensures end-to-end performance assurance for XR services.

ZTE, in collaboration with China Mobile Research Institute (CMRI), China Mobile Beijing Branch, Qualcomm Technologies, Xiaomi and Sky Limit Entertainment, has recently concluded the testing of multiplayer VR gaming in a spacious environment at Sky Limit Entertainment's SoReal Paradise in Shougang Park, Beijing. Utilising the 5G-A dedicated XR network solution, the average air interface delay is less than 10ms, and supporting over 50 users simultaneously online, showcasing its potential for a broader market reach.

The GTI Awards aims to acknowledge achievements and success of industry players in 5G development across a wide range of market segments. ZTE's receipt of the three GTI awards serves as a testament to its outstanding contributions in advancing ICT and its commitment to fostering the progression of an interconnected intelligent world.

