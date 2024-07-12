ZTE, Telkomsel celebrate milestone in home terminal device distribution

ZTE and Telkomsel celebrate the deployment of 2 million STBs powered by Android TV and 1 million internet modem devices – customer premises equipment (CPE).

Telkomsel's IndiHome STBs, powered by Android TV, combine ZTE's technical solutions and expertise with innovative concepts to enhance the video experience for IndiHome users in Indonesia.

ZTE and Telkomsel celebrate milestone in home terminal device distribution.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of integrated ICT solutions, has held a collaborative event with Telkomsel to celebrate the distribution of 2 million set-top boxes (STBs) powered by Android TV and 1 million internet modem devices – customer premises equipment (CPE) by the leading digital telecommunications service provider in the region since 2020.

The event showcased these two products as significant achievements in the distribution of STBs powered by Android TV and internet modem devices, highlighting the transformative impact on the home terminal device sector in Indonesia.

During the event, representatives from ZTE and Telkomsel shared their insights on this collaboration, reflecting on the history of their partnership and expressing optimistic expectations for future business. Attendees had the opportunity to experience the products firsthand and engage in discussions with ZTE's product team.

"The collaboration between ZTE and Telkomsel will boost the development of the digital services and TV streaming in Indonesia, as well as providing more choices for high-quality entertainment to users," said Wu Xin, Deputy General Manager of Fixed & Multimedia Product Line and Vice-President at ZTE. "Our partnership with Telkomsel will continue to drive the digital transformation in Indonesia and inject new momentum into the Indonesian digital economy."

Juliana, Vice-President of Home Broadband and FMC Consumer Marketing at Telkomsel, stated: "As a leading digital telecommunications service provider in the region, Telkomsel is committed to continuously strengthening its competitiveness in the home broadband and digital services market. Our strong and ongoing cooperation with ZTE has been one of Telkomsel's efforts to realise this commitment by providing access to a comprehensive range of digital entertainment content for our customers. By leveraging Google's Android TV platform and ZTE's STB and modem, we hope that our joint services can continuously open growth opportunities and collectively advance to positively impact the digital ecosystem."

Telkomsel's IndiHome STBs, powered by Android TV, combine ZTE's technical expertise in the home terminal device sector with Telkomsel's innovative service concepts to deliver an engaging video experience to IndiHome TV users in Indonesia. With STBs powered by Android TV, users can enjoy high-quality TV broadcast content and video-on-demand, various popular over-the-top (OTT) services partnered with Telkomsel, and offerings from other OTT platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime and more. As a pioneer of high-speed home internet services in Indonesia, IndiHome has now also become one of the most competitive video service platforms in Indonesia, leading the industry's development in the country.

In addition, the collaborative event showcased the internet modem (CPE) products designed to meet the evolving needs of users by creating a home internet and WiFi network environment with higher speeds, lower latency, greater reliability and wider coverage.

Moving forward, ZTE will continue to adhere to its core philosophy of "serving with dedication and commitment to customers". The company will strengthen its long-term co-operation with Telkomsel in exploring and providing innovative premium products to help the operator enhance its market competitiveness and expand its user base.

* Google and Android TV are trademarks of Google LLC.