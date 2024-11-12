ZTE unveils G6 series servers in overseas markets to enhance efficient, green computing power infrastructure

ZTE unveils six G6 series servers in overseas markets for the first time.

These servers are empowered by new components from Intel and AMD, contributing to the development of efficient and green computing power infrastructure.

ZTE unveils G6 series servers in overseas markets. (Image: ZTE)

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of integrated ICT solutions, has released its G6 series of servers for the first time in overseas markets at the 5G Summit and User Congress 2024, held in Türkiye. The new products fully support Intel Xeon 6 processor family and the latest AMD EPYC 9005 Series of high-performance processors, injecting new driving forces into building efficient and green computing power infrastructure.

In the digital economy era, the demand for computing power is growing explosively, and the expansion and upgrade of computing power infrastructure have become the focus of all industries. ZTE is committed to building efficient and green computing power infrastructure to provide new driving forces for the sustainable development of the digital economy and help its partners start the new process of digital and intelligent AI.

There are six new G6 servers released by ZTE, including R5300 G6 dual-channel full-scenario server, R5500 G6 dual-channel large storage server, R2300 G6 single-channel high-performance server, R2250 G6 single-channel high-density server, R2350 G6 single-channel full-scenario server, and R2550 G6 single-channel large storage server.

Excellent performance and powerful computing power

ZTE's new R5300 G6 and R5500 G6 servers are equipped with the latest Xeon 6 with E-cores and support a maximum of 288 cores for dual-channel operation. The computing density and performance per watt reach a new degree. R5300 G6 and R5500 G6 servers also provide 32 DDR5 memory slots with a maximum rate of 6 400MT/s and up to 176 PCIe 5.0 channels. Based on the modular and platform-based design concepts, R5300 G6 and R5500 G6 servers can be configured as required to fully meet the differentiated requirements of different application scenarios.

Powered by Intel Xeon 6 with P-cores released this year, ZTE's R2300 G6 single-socket high-performance server boasts a qualitative leap in computing performance and an energy efficiency improvement of 18%. It features modularisation, all-cable design and flexible configuration, meeting the computing power requirements in multiple scenarios. In terms of heat dissipation, it supports the cooling plate liquid cooling solution and immersion liquid cooling solution, which is more efficient and energy-saving. R2300 G6 server can be fully applied to internet, cloud computing, big data and other fields.

High-density, full-scenario and massive memory to meet diversified requirements

ZTE also released R2250 G6 single-channel high-density server, R2350 G6 single-channel full-scenario server, and R2550 G6 single-channel mass storage server, all of which utilise the latest AMD EPYC 9005 series of high-performance processors. A single processor supports a maximum of 192 cores and 384 threads, with a maximum CPU speed reaching 5GHz and memory clock speeds increasing to 6 000MHz. Compared with the previous generation servers, the number of cores of every new product is increased by 50%, and the memory bandwidth is increased by 25%. In addition to improving the performance of a single core, the new product has excellent energy efficiency and cost competitiveness.

Each new server is equipped with one high-core-density processor to achieve a higher energy efficiency ratio and meet various application requirements such as virtualisation, cloud computing and AI training and inference.

The expansion of ZTE's G6 series server family further enriches the product line, providing customers with more options to meet the diverse needs of industries such as telecommunications, internet, transportation and power. Moving forward, ZTE will continue to prioritise technological innovation, launching more leading servers and storage products, strengthening ecological co-operation and actively promoting the upgrade and transformation of computing power infrastructure to secure a digital future.