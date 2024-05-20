Zycus Unleashes Next-Generation Procurement Power with GenAI Innovations at Horizon 2024

Zycus, the pioneer in Generative AI-powered Source-to-Pay solutions, ignited a wave of innovation at its annual procurement conference, Horizon 2024. The event showcased a groundbreaking suite of GenAI advancements designed to elevate automation, intelligence, and efficiency throughout the Source-to-Pay (S2P) process.

Zycus Revolutionizes Procurement with Merlin

Zycus introduced a two-pronged approach to GenAI-powered procurement:

Merlin Assist Chatbot: Integrated with Microsoft Teams, this AI assistant acts as the "front door" to procurement, allowing users to ask questions, extract contract details, generate summaries, develop strategies, and streamline workflows—all within the familiar Teams environment. As we say at Zycus, AI is the new UI.

Merlin GenAI Power Apps: Delivered through AppXtend, these applications unlock 10x efficiency and effectiveness, addressing critical tasks such as streamlining approvals, automating contract risk management, simplifying sourcing, enhancing Accounts Payable, automating project management, facilitating supplier risk management, and validating reports with Insight Studio.

"Zycus' Merlin GenAI addresses critical pain points across the S2P process, surpassing basic automation like invoice processing or user assignment," said the Head of Indirect Procurement of a Global 500 company at Horizon.

Aatish Dedhia, Founder & CEO of Zycus, highlighted, "With over 20 years of AI-driven innovation including five years with the Merlin AI platform, Zycus has built deep, well-managed datasets, ensuring effective GenAI model training and a nuanced understanding of customer needs. Our AppXtend API framework enables rapid development, deployment, and deep integration of GenAI across S2P processes.”

Industry Validation: Microsoft Recognizes Zycus Leadership

"AI will transform the way individuals, teams, and organizations work," said Samik Roy, Executive Director, Corporate, Medium and Small Businesses, Microsoft India. "Zycus has integrated Azure OpenAI to infuse AI into its daily operations. The quantitative impact is very encouraging. From personalized experiences to streamlined workflows, AI will start becoming the cornerstone of Zycus's success."

Zycus Horizon: A Springboard for GenAI Leadership

Horizon 2024 served as a powerful platform for Zycus to demonstrate its leadership in GenAI-powered procurement solutions, empowering businesses with significant efficiency gains, agility, cost savings, and a competitive advantage.