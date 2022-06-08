Lenovo, Siya Kolisi partner to drive digital change

Siya Kolisi, Springboks captain and co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation.

To advance access to technology and devices for local youth, Lenovo has partnered with Springboks captain Siya Kolisi.

In a statement, Lenovo says the partnership aims to drive a concise purpose, providing smarter tools to empower young South Africans.

Lenovo will also work closely with the Kolisi Foundation, which promotes smart education and enables young South Africans to use technology to empower themselves and further aid their development.

“Our partnership with Siya Kolisi is an important milestone for Lenovo,” says Thibault Dousson, country GM of Lenovo South Africa.

“We truly believe Siya is the perfect candidate to help us deliver hope and change among the Southern African community. His ability to take action with the perspective of a better future for all inspires us as a brand, to accelerate our inclusion and diversity initiatives, drive social impact and enthuse continuous development through innovation.”

Kolisi comments: “I am absolutely honoured and delighted to be associating myself and my personal brand with a technology leader like Lenovo. In the words of former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan, ‘If harnessed properly, technology has the potential to improve all aspects of our social, economic and cultural life, and it can serve as an engine for development in the 21st century.’

“This is something I truly believe in for the youth of SA, and my partnership with Lenovo aspires to do just that.”

“Communities that lack access to the latest technology will fall further behind as services, commerce and education increasingly move to artificial intelligence and smart platforms. Together we want to enable a model of learning that is adapted to a new generation of technologically-empowered youth,” concludes Dousson.