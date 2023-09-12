BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Networking

MTN acquires more spectrum in Nigeria

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 12 Sep 2023
Read time 1min 30sec
Comments (0)
MTN Nigeria CEO Karl Toriola.
MTN Nigeria CEO Karl Toriola.

MTN, Africa’s biggest mobile operator, has acquired additional spectrum in Nigeria, its biggest market on the continent.

The Johannesburg-headquartered telecommunications company announced the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved the transfer and assignment of the 10MHz frequency division duplex (FDD) in the 2.6GHz spectrum band from OpenSkys to MTN Nigeria.

The effective date for the licence is 7 September 2023, and it is due for renewal on 16 April 2033, says the telco in a statement.

It notes that the additional spectrum will enable MTN Nigeria to enhance network capacity and improve customer experience.

Commenting on the acquisition, Karl Toriola, chief executive officer of MTN Nigeria, says: “The acquisition of an additional 10MHz FDD in the 2.6GHz spectrum band is an important milestone in the execution of our Ambition 2025 strategy.

“This spectrum will enable MTN Nigeria to roll out our network capacity more efficiently and enhance our sustainability priorities. Not only will it help to support the growing demand for data in the country, but will improve the overall internet experience in line with our commitment to delivering quality service to our customers. Importantly, this also aligns with our ongoing support of the federal government’s plan to deepen broadband penetration in Nigeria.”

See also

MTN commits R65bn investment in Nigeria

MTN expects increase in earnings

In May, the NCC approved a spectrum lease transaction that allowed MTN Nigeria to lease 5MHz of FDD spectrum in the 900MHz band and 10MHz of FDD frequencies in the 1800MHz band covering 19 states from ntel.

At the time, it said the transaction was for a period of two years, effective 1 May 2023, at a cost of NGN4.25 billion ($9.2 million), including taxes, regulatory fees and ancillary charges.

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.