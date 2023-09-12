MTN acquires more spectrum in Nigeria

MTN Nigeria CEO Karl Toriola.

MTN, Africa’s biggest mobile operator, has acquired additional spectrum in Nigeria, its biggest market on the continent.

The Johannesburg-headquartered telecommunications company announced the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved the transfer and assignment of the 10MHz frequency division duplex (FDD) in the 2.6GHz spectrum band from OpenSkys to MTN Nigeria.

The effective date for the licence is 7 September 2023, and it is due for renewal on 16 April 2033, says the telco in a statement.

It notes that the additional spectrum will enable MTN Nigeria to enhance network capacity and improve customer experience.

Commenting on the acquisition, Karl Toriola, chief executive officer of MTN Nigeria, says: “The acquisition of an additional 10MHz FDD in the 2.6GHz spectrum band is an important milestone in the execution of our Ambition 2025 strategy.

“This spectrum will enable MTN Nigeria to roll out our network capacity more efficiently and enhance our sustainability priorities. Not only will it help to support the growing demand for data in the country, but will improve the overall internet experience in line with our commitment to delivering quality service to our customers. Importantly, this also aligns with our ongoing support of the federal government’s plan to deepen broadband penetration in Nigeria.”

In May, the NCC approved a spectrum lease transaction that allowed MTN Nigeria to lease 5MHz of FDD spectrum in the 900MHz band and 10MHz of FDD frequencies in the 1800MHz band covering 19 states from ntel.

At the time, it said the transaction was for a period of two years, effective 1 May 2023, at a cost of NGN4.25 billion ($9.2 million), including taxes, regulatory fees and ancillary charges.