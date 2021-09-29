Intelsat to Provide Inflight Connectivity on Air France’s A220 Fleet

Air France to install Intelsat's 2Ku high-speed, satellite-based inflight connectivity solution on 60 new Air France A220-300 aircraft. (Photo courtesy: Air France.)

(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Intelsat, operator of the world's largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network, has been selected by Air France to install its 2Ku high-speed, satellite-based inflight connectivity solution on 60 new Air France A220-300 aircraft. With deliveries commencing in 2021, the aircraft will fly to short and medium-haul destinations of the Air France network.

Intelsat's solution is the industry's leading inflight connectivity (IFC) because it simply delivers the highest throughput and best reliability to aircraft and devices globally, providing a superior connected passenger experience and exceptional Net Promoter Scores (NPS).

"We are honored to partner with Air France and delight their passengers with a superior inflight connectivity experience on Airbus' state-of-the-art A220 aircraft," said John Wade, president, Commercial Aviation of Intelsat. "This award expands the total Intelsat fleet at Air France to 143 aircraft, including widebody B777s and A330s. Air France is the third airline partner to select Intelsat on the A220 airframe and our first 2Ku line-fit European airline partner."

Intelsat 2Ku is the most rapidly adopted satellite-based broadband connectivity technology in aviation, currently in use by leading airlines across North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

"Accessing the internet and being able to stay in touch with family and friends while traveling has become a must have for our customers," said Fabien Pelous, senior vice president Customer Experience of Air France. "We are happy to partner with Intelsat to provide this service to our customers."

Investing $2 billion, initially, Intelsat is building a unified global 5G network that will support virtually any access technology, enabling the next generation of global mobility, internet of things, and 5G services. Combining software-defined technology and a multi-orbit, multi-layer, multi-band network, we bring airlines the scale they depend upon and a single, more powerful way to connect easily.

Connectivity on Air France's A220 fleet is expected to go live when the aircraft enters commercial service in the fall of 2021.