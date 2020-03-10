Arcserve Appliances, Secured by Sophos named Best Ransomware Protection at 2020 Cbersecurity Excellence Awards

Byron Horn-Botha, Lead: Arcserve Southern Africa Channel and Partnerships

Arcserve Southern Africa has revealed that Arcserve Appliances Secured by Sophos, has been named Best Ransomware Protection in the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

The 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognise companies, products and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The finalists and winners are selected based on the strength of their nomination as well as the popular vote by members of the information security community.

Arcserve was the sole data protection vendor among the winners beating dedicated security solutions providers to take the award.

Ransomware is an ever present threat today, with cyber criminals adopting more aggressive tactics that can leave companies permanently damaged through loss of reputation with resulting loss of business and revenue.

According to Gartner, prevention is a more ideal route than just focusing on quick recovery. In its report, 5 Key Challenges You Must Solve With Your Next Backup Platform*, Gartner notes one of the key challenges for today’s infrastructure and operations leaders is to keep backups secure as a last line of defence against ransomware. This requires the combined IP and skills of both data protection and security specialists. Arcserve Appliances Secured by Sophos brings the best of both worlds together, leveraging decades of data protection and cyber security expertise to provide the first multi-layered solution.

Arcserve Southern Africa Lead: Channel and Partnerships, Byron Horn-Botha, says: “At a time when technology has never been more exciting with the emergence of new tools; capabilities and better data, concurrently there are so many challenges to meet in terms of security and compliance. Organisations require robust, yet highly usable, protection – whether from ransomware, unplanned outages or human error. This is why we are so excited to share the news of this recent award. The achievement is all the more significant as it is in a category with a wealth of innovations by strictly security vendors.”

Arcserve Appliances Secured by Sophos took home silver for Best Ransomware Protection.

* https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/3956421/5-key-challenges-you-must-solve-with-your-next-backup-pl