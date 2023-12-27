Telkom raises Electronic Communications Amendment Bill concerns

Telkom has raised some concerns regarding the Electronic Communications Amendment Bill.

In an e-mail to ITWeb, Telkom says the Bill deals with several critical issues such as spectrum trading and sharing, roaming, mobile virtual network operators, passive infrastructure, access to facilities, and competition.

The company says it filed a comprehensive submission on the Electronic Communications Amendment Bill, 2022 Bill on the extended due date of 31 August 2023.

Key areas of concern for Telkom include the insertion of proposed new licence categories applicable to electronic communications facility services and community networks.



“Telkom sees the inclusion of electronic communications facilities as superfluous given that electronic communications network services are already defined and are licensed under the current Electronic Communications Act, 2005,” it says.

Furthermore, Telkom adds, the licensing of community networks creates many uncertainties for primary spectrum licences regarding the continued use of high demand spectrum for the deployment of mobile networks nationally, as the Bill states that community networks shall be prioritised in the assignment of spectrum in areas where the “use it or share it” principle applies.

Adds Telkom: “The proposal that an electronic communications network service licensee may no longer reject a request for facilities leasing based on, inter alia, technical or economic feasibility or on the basis that the request does not promote the efficient use of electronic communication networks and services. We believe such commercial decisions should remain with licensees.”

Meanwhile, Vodacom spokesperson Byron Kennedy comments that the Bill proposes wide-ranging changes, with significant impacts on both consumers and industry.

"Following several engagements with various stakeholders, we are encouraged that government has sought fit to take a more carefully considered view. We are hopeful that government will assist South Africa’s economic recovery process with legislation that is investor-friendly, encouraging development of much-needed infrastructure," says Kennedy.

"Similarly, we are also looking forward to a further draft of the Next Generation Spectrum policy that considers the input for various stakeholders, including those that are the mainstay of current ICT infrastructure, allowing for sustainable growth and operation into the future," he concludes.