Late entrant Tecno debuts 5G smartphone in SA

Tecno’s Spark 10 5G goes on sale in SA.

Chinese smartphone brand Tecno has rolled out a 5G-capable smartphone in SA, announcing the local availability of its Spark 10 5G.

The launch comes as SA has witnessed an influx of 5G-enabled devices from major smartphone manufacturers in recent years, as mobile operators ramp-up 5G services.

Tecno is a smartphone brand from China’s Transsion, which also counts Infinix and Itel among its phone brands. It made its South African debut in March 2020.

The company initially indicated plans to launch its 5G-enabled device locally earlier this year, when it unveiled its Spark 10 series. At the time, no pricing or timelines were noted.

In a statement issued yesterday, the brand says the Spark 10 5G is now available from select Tecno retail partners, including Vodacom, Game and Edgars stores. It is sold at a recommended retail price of R5 499.

Featuring a 6.6-inch display screen, the Spark 10 5G is equipped with 5 000mAh battery, Android 13 software and storage capacity of 8GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

The smartphone’s camera setup features a 50MP rear camera, as well as an 8MP selfie camera, which has a flashlight with three adjustable brightness levels.

It also has a rear camera mode for the user to manually adjust settings, such as aperture, white balance and shutter speed. The user is also able to let the camera technology adapt automatically.

Tecno notes the Spark 10 5G, like the other Spark 10 series devices, features memory fusion technology, which draws unused ROM and channels it for RAM operations.

“This enhances the device’s multi-tasking capacity, allows switching between applications that are running concurrently in the background, retrieves frequently-accessed files and apps, and stabilises the phone’s systems for sustainable performance and longer battery life.”

The smartphone is available in black, blue and white.

