BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Printing and Imaging

Late entrant Tecno debuts 5G smartphone in SA

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 07 Jul 2023
Read time 1min 40sec
Comments (0)
Tecno’s Spark 10 5G goes on sale in SA.
Tecno’s Spark 10 5G goes on sale in SA.

Chinese smartphone brand Tecno has rolled out a 5G-capable smartphone in SA, announcing the local availability of its Spark 10 5G.

The launch comes as SA has witnessed an influx of 5G-enabled devices from major smartphone manufacturers in recent years, as mobile operators ramp-up 5G services.

Tecno is a smartphone brand from China’s Transsion, which also counts Infinix and Itel among its phone brands. It made its South African debut in March 2020.

The company initially indicated plans to launch its 5G-enabled device locally earlier this year, when it unveiled its Spark 10 series. At the time, no pricing or timelines were noted.

In a statement issued yesterday, the brand says the Spark 10 5G is now available from select Tecno retail partners, including Vodacom, Game and Edgars stores. It is sold at a recommended retail price of R5 499.

Featuring a 6.6-inch display screen, the Spark 10 5G is equipped with 5 000mAh battery, Android 13 software and storage capacity of 8GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

The smartphone’s camera setup features a 50MP rear camera, as well as an 8MP selfie camera, which has a flashlight with three adjustable brightness levels.

It also has a rear camera mode for the user to manually adjust settings, such as aperture, white balance and shutter speed. The user is also able to let the camera technology adapt automatically.

Tecno notes the Spark 10 5G, like the other Spark 10 series devices, features memory fusion technology, which draws unused ROM and channels it for RAM operations.

“This enhances the device’s multi-tasking capacity, allows switching between applications that are running concurrently in the background, retrieves frequently-accessed files and apps, and stabilises the phone’s systems for sustainable performance and longer battery life.”

The smartphone is available in black, blue and white.

To view Tecno’s range of smartphones in SA, click here.

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.