LESSENGERS Demonstrates 800G QSFP-DD and 400G QSFP112 Optical Transceivers

LESSENGERS Inc. (“LESSENGERS”), an innovative optical interconnect solution provider, announced today, a live demonstration of polymer-wired 800G QSFP-DD and 400G QSFP112 optical transceivers without the use of any lens optics, providing excellent performance and cost-effectiveness, during the ECOC 2022 (Stand 511 and MR31), the largest optical communications exhibition in Europe, on September 19 – 21, at Messe Basel, Switzerland.

Powered by LESSENGERS’s patent direct optical wiring (DOW) technology, the LESSENGERS 800G QSFP-DD and 400G QSFP112 optical transceivers achieve excellent optical signal integrity and best cost-effectiveness. This unique technology enables complete passive alignment with high-precision and -density optical coupling without the use of lens optics, providing the most suitable solutions for high-speed data center applications such as 800G/1.6T optical modules, on-board, near packaged or co-packaged optics.

“LESSENGERS will demonstrate a set of 112G and 56G signaling-based products during the show, ECOC 2022 on September 19 – 21 to support our customers in urgent needs and will be adding products in the upcoming quarters to complete its product portfolio,” said Taeyong Kim, CMO at LESSENGERS.

“LESSENGERS’s current business is focused on multimode-based optical interconnect solutions along with customized optical packaging services, however, we will continue to push forward on single-mode-based applications such as silicon photonics,” added Chongcook Kim, CEO at LESSENGERS. “This successful demonstration of DOW technology-based optical transceiver solutions will bring a new era of data center optical interconnects and the development of these technologies will support future requirements for high performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

LESSENGERS’s demonstration will be with: