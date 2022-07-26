4Sight Dynamics Africa partners with Econz Wireless to offer a 'mobile punch to payroll'

4Sight Holdings, a multinational technology group listed on the JSE, has partnered with Econz Wireless as a distributor of the Econz Wireless Timecard GPS product range throughout the Middle East, Central Europe and Africa regions.

The partnership will allow mutual customers to take advantage of bi-directional integrations and import and export reporting between the Econz Wireless Timecard mobile applications and payroll platforms.

Denzil Moorcroft, Sales Director Channel Partners at 4Sight, says he is delighted to welcome Econz Wireless as a partner. Independent software vendors (ISVs) like Econz Wireless are critical members of the business applications ecosystem and play a vital role in enabling end-users to maximise returns on their investment,” he says. “Econz Wireless offers innovative solutions to common business challenges, and our channel of specialist resellers across Middle East, Central Europe and Africa regions is well positioned to take them into the expanding business environment.”

“4Sight Dynamics Africa has developed a unique, specialised channel focused on business applications with hundreds of expert resellers across Middle East, Central Europe and Africa regions. It therefore offers us an unparalleled opportunity to access resellers who are genuinely active, understand our unique selling proposition and can take our product to market successfully,” says Chantelle Maartens, Sales Director at Econz SA.

Maartens says regardless of size of the business or vertical, it takes a lot of effort to efficiently manage field employees' time, attendance, activities and GPS locations; to accurately collect remote timesheets for payroll approvals. Seamless integrations provide a true "mobile punch to payroll" offering for global and remote field staff across multiple verticals. “The relationship between Econz, payroll providers and other solutions providers like 4Sight Dynamics Africa streamlines company workflow, paper and payroll processes for the field staff, supervisors, payroll managers and other office staff, allowing them to work on other productive activities. This sustains optimal company growth while ensuring cost savings for the business," she says.

Seamless integrations, import and export reports built by the Econz development team also owes its success to partner ecosystems that have published web service APIs to allow for bi-direction data within the various payroll platforms, including employee onboarding, pay-rate transfer, time and attendance information, leave, holidays and more.

4Sight Dynamics Africa falls into 4Sight’s Channel Partner Cluster, one of their four distinct business clusters. This Channel Partner Cluster has highly skilled resources dedicated to managing and growing its business partners.

“Our channel is key in our go-to-market strategy – as experienced, business-focused resellers, they build close relationships with end-users to understand their needs, and ISVs like Econz Wireless develop the solutions that add immense value, the end result is a powerful ecosystem that delivers the business benefit that end-users want,” Moorcroft concludes.