Global Port Operator ICTSI Entrusts Rimini Street to Deliver Reliability, Stability, and Efficiency to its Global ERP System and Enable Business Growth

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner, today announced that International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), has switched to Rimini Street’s award-winning software support services for SAP. Rimini Street will support business-critical functions such as financials, treasury, asset tracking, equipment maintenance and repair that powers the entire sea freight business for the Philippines and other ICTSI-operated terminals.

By leveraging Rimini Street services, ICTSI will achieve 50% savings in annual support fees while enjoying an extraordinary client experience with improved service quality. The savings in both IT budget and resources will allow ICTSI to focus its resources and invest in transforming its SG&A processes, accelerating growth, and improving innovation, productivity and efficiency moving forward.

“Our existing ECC 6 platform has become a constraint, rather than an enabler for our business, with more and more initiatives that would drive efficiency and digital transformation either blocked, expensive, or requiring third-party add-on solutions. It is a legacy system, and, as such, it is vital that we minimize investment in it and divert that investment into preparing for a replacement that would again enable and transform our business,” said Brian Hibbert chief information officer, ICTSI. “Working with Rimini Street not only delivers that spend reduction, but with their exceptional support, we can turn our internal focus on preparing for that change and going to market for our future ERP needs.”

Established in 1987, ICTSI is a leader in the port operations sector, employing more than 7,000 people and managing 35 terminals in 20 countries. It is the Philippines’ largest multinational company and the eighth largest container terminal operator in the world, with established operations in both developed and emerging market economies. As the company explores digital transformation opportunities, ICTSI looks to the next evolution of its IT infrastructure.

"Process is always king. Preparing for a new ERP platform requires first reviewing our internal processes and data assets and ensuring that before we implement any new system, our processes and data requirements are driving that implementation,” added Hibbert. “Partnering with Rimini Street helps us ensure that our technology meets the needs and goals of our business today. Allowing us to focus on addressing emerging market requirements and being well-positioned to capitalize on future opportunities."

Personalized and Responsive Support Services

To deliver the experience and efficiencies clients have come to expect, Rimini Street leverages patented AI technology and a primary support engineer to provide ultra-responsive, personalized, premium-level services from highly experienced senior engineers. The Company continues to expand its portfolio with services that help clients optimize, evolve and transform their IT infrastructure. Rimini Street’s expanded portfolio of services and client success has put the Company on a stated target of $1 Billion in annual revenue by 2026.

“With Rimini Street's client-centric and expert-led support services, businesses like ICTSI are truly free to focus on aligning their IT roadmap, innovation plans, and investments with their strategic business objectives,” said Andrew Seow, regional general manager ASEAN and Greater China, Rimini Street. “Rimini Street’s enterprise software services are a game-changer for companies wanting to stabilize and maintain their IT operations and achieve cost efficiency while building resilience as they grow amid shifting business circumstances globally. As ICTSI continues its transformation journey, Rimini Street will continue to provide trusted, reliable services that deliver significant business value and offer peace of mind to ICTSI, allowing them to grow their business and optimize the value they deliver to their own stakeholders.”