Standard Bank Mobile launches fixed LTE offerings

Big-four bank Standard Bank’s mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), Standard Bank Mobile, has added fixed LTE to its product portfolio.

In a statement, the bank says mobile phones and devices play a larger role in people's lives than ever before.

It notes the COVID-19 outbreak increased reliance on smart devices, which are used to conduct almost every daily activity – from finding entertainment, to organising meetings and schedules, to keeping in touch with friends, family and colleagues.



This also resulted in exponential increases in demand for data and internet access, it says.



Standard Bank Mobile, which piggybacks on the Cell C network, was launched in November 2018.

Lee Ramsden, head of sales and distribution at Standard Bank Mobile, explains: “We focus heavily on offering reliable and affordable connections, hence this addition to our product suite.



“Fixed LTE allows for a data connection without the physical fibre infrastructure but still offers the benefit of a high-speed data connection. It is important to us that our customers are connected, provided with products that allow them to be digitally-enabled, easy to install, and also allow for easy top-up and management through our website. We are especially proud to be the first to market with an LTE product from a bank.”

Standard Bank says it bases its packaged offers on an amount of data per month, including a router.



“If a customer runs out of data or needs more, they can buy either recurring monthly or top-up bundles online. These bundles, especially the 100GB offer, is unmatched in value in the market,” it says.



The bank says the introduction of new ways of working saw an increase in demand for strong, reliable and affordable connectivity, demanding a constant ability to be fully functional while away from formal business structures.

Fixed LTE from Standard Bank Mobile offers Standard Bank customers a subsidised router and data, says the bank, adding that data allocations vary depending on the kind of bank account held. Customers can also top-up their data with recurring or once-off data bundles, depending on their needs, says the MVNO.