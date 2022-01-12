MTN SA accelerates growth ambitions with two key appointments

Michele Gamberini, CTIO, MTN SA.

MTN SA has beefed up its executive team, appointing Michele Gamberini as chief technology and information officer (CTIO) and Megan Nicholas as MD of MTN Supersonic, the network’s fibre and broadband internet service provider.

Gamberini’s appointment takes effect from next month, while Nicholas took charge from 1 January.

The mobile operator announced the appointments today, saying the duo will assist MTN SA in meeting its targets of the company’s Ambition 2025 strategy.

Gamberini joins MTN from Telecom Italia (TIM Group), where he gained 25 years of experience across the business at TIM Italy and most recently in the position of global group CTIO.

Gamberini, who holds master’s degree in electronics engineering, has previously worked in Italy, Spain and Greece, where he was instrumental in preparing the network evolution ahead of the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.

Commenting on the appointment, MTN SA’s CEO, Charles Molapisi, says Gamberini’s experience will be critical in improving the telco’s network as part of the mobile operator’s strategy.

“As we work towards our Ambition 2025 strategy, which is anchored on building the largest and most valuable platform business, I believe that Gamberini’s wealth of experience will have a notable contribution towards enhancing our technology functions as well as providing a network that is second to none to all South Africans.”

Megan Nicholas, MD, MTN Supersonic.

Gamberini notes: “I am delighted to be joining such a high-performing business and a team within the technology and information systems environment that have proven themselves to be among the best in the world.”

“I am most looking forward to continuing and growing the exceptional work the MTN network team has delivered over the years.”

The mobile operator says Nicholas’ appointment is strategic to ensure continuous customer growth in the residential market, of which MTN aspires to own 30% market share across all technologies by 2025.

Prior to this appointment, Nicholas was GM for residential at MTN SA.

“Residential broadband delivery is a critical strategic focus, as we work to bring our superior network and service into more of our customers’ homes. This battle for the home market needs a leader of Megan’s calibre, expertise and experience,” says Molapisi.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to grow our Supersonic business in this ever-changing environment, we consider this appointment as one of the strategic levers. Megan’s extensive experience across the broadband sector is recognised as a vital driver to achieve our growth ambitions in this highly innovative space.

“With Megan’s strong determination and dedication, and her ability to build high-performance teams, we are confident that her leadership will not only boost the performance of our Supersonic business, but also move us even closer to realising our ambition and vision.”