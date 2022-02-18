Duxbury appointed as Aruba Silver Peak distributor

Duxbury’s appointment as an Aruba Silver Peak distributor places the company in a strong position to meet the ever-evolving needs of its customers.

“The strategic acquisition of Silver Peak by HPE in September 2020 entailed the merging of Silver Peak’s SD-WAN and HPE Aruba’s Edge Service Platform (ESP). Together, Aruba and Silver Peak offer a comprehensive edge-to-cloud networking solution (EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform) that enables you to modernise and secure your WAN edge infrastructure – while reducing operation cost and complexity,” says Warren Gordon, ARUBA/HPE Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking, local distributor of ARUBA/HPE technology.

Gordon says as applications increasingly migrate from the corporate data centre into the cloud, IT and business leaders are quickly realising that traditional WANs were never architected for such a dynamic, internet-based environment. “It is clear that backhauling traffic destined to the cloud from the branch to headquarters to the internet and then back again to the branch, negatively impacts application performance and user experience.”

Aruba EdgeConnect continuously learns and adapts to optimise and dynamically change paths if necessary, to ensure no application disruption and peak performance at all times. Aruba EdgeConnect application performance features include:

Path conditioning;

Dynamic path control;

Tunnel bonding;

Adaptive internet breakout;

Daily application updates;

Intelligent internet breakout; and

Microsoft O365 REST API integration.

“These Aruba advanced performance features make Aruba EdgeConnect stand out from other SD-WAN solutions in the market. Several key innovations of the Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform enable IT to deliver predictable end-user experiences across the business, optimise performance of cloud-based applications and save money at the same time,” says Gordon.

While basic SD-WAN offerings provide more WAN connectivity options and the potential to lower WAN costs, they do not mitigate the application performance impacts of latency nor do they increase bandwidth efficiency. Aruba EdgeConnect technologies deliver the highest levels of application performance, QOS and enable application SLAs over any combination of transport services including consumer broadband and LTE.

“As adoption accelerates, the cost savings realised from an SD-WAN become obvious. However, customers now realise that performance matters, and not all SD-WANs are created equal. Only Aruba delivers total performance and enables application SLAs at any scale using any combination of transport services. The suite of Aruba EdgeConnect performance features enable businesses to achieve consistent application performance even through transport interruptions and brownouts. Aruba enables enterprises to build a modern WAN that drives maximum value from cloud and digital transformation initiatives with a self-driving network that learns and adapts to the needs of the business,” says Gordon.

