Namibia Breweries appoints Keyrus to implement its big data strategy

A leading southern African beverage manufacturer has selected Keyrus, a leader in the data and digital consultancy space, to partner on a journey of platform and application modernisation.

Namibia Breweries (NBL) requires a more sophisticated infrastructure to drive its business intelligence competency. Guided by the experts from Keyrus, the manufacturer will move to modern, self-service analytics to transform the way it uses data to solve complex business problems.

“Namibia Breweries has embarked on a significant journey of digital transformation, implementing the latest digital technologies,” explains LucyMay Lubrani, Head of Digital: Innovation & Transformation at Namibia Breweries. “A crucial step remains the management and government of big data. Investing in a state-of-the-art BI tool will allow NBL to extract meaningful insights in a timely manner, ultimately providing the brewery with a competitive edge when it comes to decision-making.

“We wanted to work with a leader in the data and digital space that could partner with us on our company-wide journey."

Namibia Breweries selected Keyrus for its reputation in transforming the way businesses use data to solve challenges.

“We look forward to working with this leading brewery, particularly as they recognise the value of data automation and self-service reporting,” says Greg Guye, CEO at Keyrus. “The leadership team at Namibia Breweries have the foresight to invest in the progressive technology solutions necessary to enable their digital transformation journey, strengthen their competitive advantage and build the necessary value to take their business into the future.”

The first step of the journey will involve the implementation of a modern, self-service analytics BI platform. The proposed solution will include Tableau, a world-class data visualisation tool, to assist Namibia Breweries in becoming a more data-driven organisation. This will result in complete reporting and analytics capability at an operational, tactical and strategic level. In addition, it will lead to better-informed decision-making, more efficient consumption of information and users will be able to easily access reports, graphs and dashboards.

As part of their long-term roadmap, Keyrus will assist Namibia Breweries in migration to the cloud, and set up cloud data warehousing.

Guye concludes: “Modern technology and its capability to solve business challenges is key to how our experts work. We like to think of ourselves as a reliable partner with a personal and hands-on approach to implementing the latest digital solutions. As such, we are excited about the opportunity to deliver the best-in-class solution fuelled by leading technology and enabled by the expertise of our team. We are excited to ‘make data matter’ for yet another valued customer.”