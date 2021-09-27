PPRO Offers Integration Into PayPal Commerce Platform for PSPs Worldwide

PPRO today announces its integration of the PayPal Commerce Platform.

The move further cements PPRO’s market-leading position as one of the go-to providers of local payments infrastructure for payment service providers (PSPs), banks, and gateways.

PPRO’s integration will allow its customers to significantly reduce the time to integrate PayPal Commerce Platform solutions and give customers access to the PayPal Wallet. This development gives PPRO’s customers the opportunity to enable their merchants’ access to PayPal's user base of more than 403 million active accounts across 200 markets.

Claire Gates, Chief Commercial Officer of PPRO, said: “Today’s news marks a step forward in PPRO and PayPal’s long-standing relationship. The benefits for partners of joining PPRO’s platform are clear: we save them time and money, and provide the quality of payment method integrations that lead to high conversion rates. With the addition of the PayPal Commerce Platform - and the ability to offer the PayPal Wallet - this offering can’t be ignored by anyone operating in the global e-commerce space.”

By partnering with PPRO, PSPs, banks, platforms, and enterprises with payment platforms not only benefit from access to the PayPal Commerce Platform, but from a vast range of local payment methods (LPMs) globally. PPRO’s global payment expertise, platform engineered for performance and innovation, value through PPRO’s network of LPMs and PSPs is all accessible with just one contract and one integration. This simplicity removes complexities surrounding local payments, increases speed to market, and helps boost sales for merchants.

PPRO and PayPal will be hosting a livestream on October 7, 2021 at 11:30 CEST to discuss their partnership and how companies around the world could achieve high conversion rates by offering the payment method customers know and trust.

PPRO has established itself as one of the most trusted local payments infrastructure providers in the cross-border payments space, helping to power international growth for payment service providers, banks, gateways and enterprises with payment platforms.

The news of the PayPal Commerce Platform integration comes after PPRO announced earlier this year that it had raised US$180 million, taking the firm’s total value to over US$1 billion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005059/en/