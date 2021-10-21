ICT tenders: National orders

National government is on a roll this week with a number of tenders on offer that are guaranteed to catch the ICT industry's attention.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development is one of the week's lead advertisers alongside Eskom and the State IT Agency (SITA) with six contracts on offer. National Treasury will also attract interest with its two tenders, one of which a transversal tender for the supply, installation and maintenance of office automation solutions to the state for a period of four years.

Other national departments speaking directly to the market this week include Public Enterprises; Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs; Justice and Constitutional Development; Transport; and Defence. SITA adds to national requests with a further two tenders from the Department of Higher Education and Training.

Elsewhere in the issue, demand for end-user devices such as computers, laptops and even android devices is on the rise. Over half of these requests come from local government. A focus on disaster recovery and disaster management is also emerging across the public sector space.

Tender numbers continue to decrease, slowly but steadily. Software interest leads with 81 advertisements, down from 96 last week. The services and hardware sectors record slimmer losses moving down six respectively to 67 and 41. Demand for telecommunications is also seeing a small decline but still remains buoyant with 14 requests.

The decline in activity is also being seen in the tender adjudication processes as only two contracts were awarded this week. Cancellations numbers have also come down but remain disappointing with five tenders being nixxed.

New tenders

Nkandla Local Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the provision of internet data on VSAT satellite.

Tender no: NKA/OMM001/2021/2022

Information: Dumisile Msomi, Tel: (035) 833 2015, E-mail: dmsomi@nkandla.org.za.

Closing date: 11 Nov 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Internet, ISP, VSAT

Umgeni Water

The organisation requires SAP support, maintenance and advisory services for implemented SAP modules for a duration of three years.

Tender no: 2022/003

Information: Zamah Gasa, Tel: (033) 341 1075, E-mail: Zamah.gasa@umgeni.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Support and maintenance

Gert Sibande TVET College

An organisational contract management system is sought as well as support and maintenance for a period for 36 months.

Tender no: C/O EXE 002/09/21

Information: M Makgolane or T Miya, Tel: (017) 712 9040, E-mail: makgolane.m@gscollege.edu.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Solplaatje Local Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality requires supply and delivery of desktop computers.

Tender no: MM/IT04/2021

Information: H. Niemann, Tel: (053) 830 6797, E-mail: hein@solplaatje.org.za.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing

Transnet National Ports Authority

Bids are invited for the provision of a voice recording system and the carrying out of preventative maintenance and routine servicing of the data voice logger to the Port of Durban for the period of 36 months.

Tender no: PD21/21

Information: Hlengiwe Cele, Tel: (031) 361 8392, E-mail: hlengiwe.cele@transnet.net.

Closing date: 26 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Telecommunications, Data voice logger, Voice recording system, Support and maintenance

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

The department wishes to appoint a service provider for leasing, support and maintenance of 60 scanners for the Deeds Registries in Pretoria, Johannesburg, Pietermaritzburg, Bloemfontein, Mpumalanga, King Williams Town, Kimberly, Vryburg and Limpopo for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: DALRRD (CRD-17) 2021/22

Information: Buti Matjila, Cell: 082 385 4570, E-mail: Buti.Matjila@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Support and maintenance, Imaging

A service provider is sought to conduct a metadata compliance assessment at all national departments against the requirements of Section 12 and 14 of the Spatial Data Infrastructure Act, 2003 (act 54 of 2003) within 12 months.

Tender no: 5/2/2/1- DALRRD 0043(2021/2022)

Information: Technical: Maroale Chauke, Cell: 072 647 3935, E-mail: maroale.chauke@dalrrd.gov.za. General: T Mlambo, Abie Olyn or P Makhado, Tel: (012) 312 8359/9786/9518/8711, E-mail: Tshepo.Mlambo@dalrrd.gov.za, abie.olyn@dalrrd.gov.za, pfarelo.makhado@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Professional services, Compliance, Data

A service provider is sought for the upgrade with three year support for the Modelmaker software modules for the Chief Directorate: National Geospatial Information.

Non-compulsory briefing: 26 October – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SSC WC Q08 (2021/2022) DALRRD

Information: Lincoln Mathebula, Tel: (021) 409 0523, E-mail: lincoln.mathebula@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

The department wishes to appoint a service provider for procurement of Nintex Forms and Workflow Automation tool licence for a period of two years.

Tender no: 1(117)21-22

Information: Phuti Lekgau, Tel: (012) 312 9816, E-mail: Phuti.lekgau@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Workflow automation

A service provider is sought to provide adhoc support and maintenance for SAP Crystal Server 2016 software for the period of two years.

Tender no: 1(118)21-22

Information: Phuti Lekgau, Tel: (012) 312 9816, E-mail: Phuti.lekgau@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the provision of Arcserve software license renewal for a period of one year.

Tender no: 1(119)21-22

Information: Kopano Ntsoane, Tel: (012) 312 9448, E-mail: kopano.ntsoane@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

The SABC is advertising for maintenance and support of network equipment for a period of five years.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2021/44

Information: Tender Office, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Networking, Support and maintenance

Supply, installation, commissioning, integration and training of an LTO tape and disk storage system is sought for the SABC digital library, including upgrading of existing LTO system.

Tender no: RFP/ENG/2021/46

Information: Azwinaki, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Storage, Support and maintenance, Training and eLearning, Digital

The broadcaster also requires supply of Adobe Creative Cloud Software licensing for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 21 Oct – See Annexure D: Guideline for briefing session.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2021/45

Information: Lerato Masango, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Cloud computing, Creative

Human Sciences Research Council

A consultant is sought to advise and undertake the optimisation process for shared services in the HSRC.

Compulsory briefing: 27 Oct – Link.

Tender no: HSRC/18416

Information: Bonga Thwala, Tel: (012) 602 2376, E-mail: bthwala@hsrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 8 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Business process optimisation

Mnquma Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality requires supply and installation of software for capturing and processing of traffic fines for a period of three years.

Tender no: MNQ/SCM/29/21-22

Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Nov 2021

Tags: Software

Provision and deployment of data back up: endpoint protection is also sought for a period of three years.

Tender no: MNQ/SCM/46/21-22

Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Endoint, Backup, Data

The region is advertising for supply, delivery, implementation and commissioning of data centre and disaster recovery services for a period of five years.

Tender no: MNQ/SCM/47/21-22

Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Services, Data centre, Disaster recovery

Beaufort West Municipality

Supply and delivery of ICT hardware and software is required at this Western Cape municipality.

Tender no: SCM 01/2022

Information: P Strumpher, Tel: (023) 414 8117, E-mail: petrus@beaufortwestmun.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware

South African Tourism

The organisation invites bids for a disaster recovery solution for the period of one year.

Tender no: RFQ/13/DR/21

Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 895 3021, E-mail: leratos@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 26 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Disaster recovery

Department of Economic Development and Tourism, KwaZulu Natal

An accredited service provider is sought to conduct a digital skills training programme for women in business.

Tender no: Q 17 EDTEA 21/22

Information: Nonkonzo Nzama, Tel: (033) 264 2708, E-mail: Nonkonzo.nzama@kznedtea.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning, Digital, 4IR, IoT

Ekurhuleni East Tvet College

The college wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, installation and commissioning of desktop computers, servers and printers.

Tender no: EEC/07/2021

Information: Mxolisi W. Chonco, Tel: (011) 730 6600, E-mail: procurement@eec.edu.za

Closing date: 3 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Computing, Servers, Printing

Bids are also invited for the upgrade of network infrastructure, installation of WiFi access points and provision of maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Tender no: EEC/T08/2021

Information: Mxolisi W. Chonco, Tel: (011) 730 6600, E-mail: procurement@eec.edu.za.

Closing date: 3 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Networking, WiFi

South African National Space Agency

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery for laptops.

Tender no: RFQ SO/546/10/2021

Information: Karabo Magetse, Tel: (012) 334 5121, E-mail: kmagetse@sansa.org.za.

Closing date: 27 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Department of Public Enterprises

A service provider is sought to host and maintain the DPE website and intranet for a period of two years.

Tender no: RFP 27/2021-2022

Information: Zandarine Theron, Tel: (012) 431 1030, E-mail: zandarine.theron@dpe.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Hosting

South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Limited

Bids are invited for the provision and implementation of a new centralised customer relations management (CRM) software including ongoing maintenance support for an initial period of five years.

Tender no: FBD-SCM-2021-TEN-0012

Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, CRM, Customer relationship management

Brand RSA

The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider for website technical support for a period of 16 months.

Tender no: RFP/13/2021

Information: Ntiyiso Baloyi, Tel: (011) 483 0122, E-mail: ntiyisom@brandsouthafrica.com.

Closing date: 25 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Internet, Support and maintenance

Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority

A service provider is sought to provide an electronic document and records management solution (EDRMS) including three years of maintenance and support services.

Compulsory briefing: 26 Oct – Link.

Tender no: PROJ/IT/2021/22/02

Information: Supply chain management, Tel: (011) 381 8900, E-mail: bids@inseta.org.za.

Closing date: 8 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, EDRMS, Document management, Records management, Support and maintenance

Matatiele Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality requires provision of cellular phones, tablets and mobile data cards.

Tender no: MATAT/2021/2022-26

Information: Siyabulela Fokazi, Tel: (039) 737 8196, E-mail: sfokazi@matatiele.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Computing, Mobility, Cellular, Data

Construction Industry Development Board

A professional service provider is sought to provide CIDB with a renewal of Mimecast Unified Email Management Enterprise for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: CIDB/012/2122

Information: Sphiwe Mlangeni, Tel: (012) 482 7328, E-mail: SphiweM@cidb.org.za.

Closing date: 9 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, E-mail, Unified communications

The board is also looking to appoint a professional service provider to develop a learner management system (LMS) and provide maintenance and support for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: CIDB/011/2122

Information: Sphiwe Mlangeni, Tel: (012) 482 7328, E-mail: SphiweM@cidb.org.za.

Closing date: 10 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Learner management, LMS, Support and maintenance

Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs

An accredited service/product provider is sought to provide the National Disaster Management Centre with a VMware renewal license for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: CoGTA (T) 05/2021

Information: Mogoma Sekgothe, Tel: (012) 334 0586, E-mail: MogomaS@cogta.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is advertising for the provision of VMware license renewal and additional licenses with maintenance and support for a period of 36 months for the Department of Higher Education and Training offices.

Tender no: RFB 1061

Information: Thato Meso, Tel: (012) 482 2595, E-mail: Thato.Meso@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

The Limpopo Provincial Administrator requires the supply, installation and configuration of a digital signature solution including a trust centre digital certificates (class 4) with maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 1027

Information: Mafiwa Malebatja, Tel: (015) 291 8133, E-mail: Mafiwa.Malebatja@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Digital, Digital signature

The Limpopo Department of Education requires the supply, installation, configuration, maintenance and support of a next generation firewall solution for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RFB 1031

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Firewall, Support and maintenance

SITA is also advertising for the supply and implementation of a security incident and event monitoring (SIEM) capability with maintenance and support for a period of five years.

Tender no: RFB 1026

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, SIEM, Security incident and event monitoring, Support and maintenance

The Gauteng provincial government requires firewall licenses including additional support, maintenance and training for a period of 32 months.

Tender no: RFB 2485-2021

Information: Pitsi Mashamaite, Tel: (015) 291 8012, E-mail: Pitsi.Mashamaite@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Firewall, Software licensing, Support and maintenance, Training and eLearning

The Department of Higher Education and Training requires a managed security and service management solution with maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 1048

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Managed security, SIEM, Support and maintenance

National Treasury

A service provider is sought to supply, install and configure firewall devices to replace the current outdated firewall devices in National Treasury and enter into a three-year maintenance and support contract.

Tender no: NT017-2021

Information: Joyce Mchunu, Tel: (012) 315 5209, E-mail: joyce.mchunu@treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Security, Firewall, Support and maintenance

National Treasury is advertising for the supply, delivery, installation, commissioning and maintenance of office automation solutions to the state for the period 01 April 2022 to 31 March 2026.

Non-compulsory briefing: 2 Nov

Tender no: RT3

Information: Brenda Mashifane, E-mail: transversal.contracting2@treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Printing, Imaging, Office automation, Support and maintenance

National Energy Regulator of South Africa

The appointment of a service provider is required to supply the energy regulator with a pipeline modelling and analysis software to be utilised to model single and/or multi-phase fluid flow in gas transmission, distribution and storage facilities for a period of three months.

Tender no: NERSA/2122/ICT/PFM/BID018

Information: SCM Team, Tel: (012) 401 4795, E-mail: SCM@nersa.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility, Peripherals

NERSA is advertising for the provision of disaster recovery services for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 26 Oct – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: NERSA/2122/IRM/DRS/BID/020

Information: SCM, Tel: (012) 401 4696, E-mail: SCM@nersa.org.za.

Closing date: 5 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Security, Disaster recovery

Umzimkhulu Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is looking for the supply and installation of a digital discussion system.

Non-compulsory briefing: 27 Oct – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: ULM-CORP 004/22

Information: G. Mngundaniso, Tel: (039) 259 5007, E-mail: mngqundanisog@umzimkhululm.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Digital

Alfred Duma Local Municipality

A service provider is sought to supply and maintain a communication/telephone solution within the Alfred Duma Local Municipal area of jurisdiction for a period of three years.

Tender no: CS 06 2021

Information: S Massyn, Tel: (036) 637 2231, E-mail: shmassyn@alfredduma.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Telecommunications, Telephony, Software

Capricorn District Municipality

The Limpopo region is advertising for supply and delivery of smart prepaid meters for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: FIN-R12/2021/2022

Information: Thabo Nonyane, Tel: (015) 294 1069, E-mail: nonyanet@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 28 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Electricity, Smart meters, Prepaid

The district is also looking for a multi-utility online vending system and third party vending for the period of 36 months.

Tender no: FIN-R14/2021/2022

Information: Thabo Nonyane, Tel: (015) 294 1069, E-mail: nonyanet@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 28 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Prepaid, Internet, IoT, Services, Vending

Supply, delivery, installation and setup of a network attached storage device is also required.

Tender no: COR-IT15/2021/2022

Information: Andre Farber, Tel: (015) 294 1219, E-mail: farbera@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Networking

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of computer equipment.

Tender no: COR-IT16/2021/2022

Information: Andre Farber, Tel: (015) 294 1219, E-mail: farbera@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing

A software-defined wide area networking solution is also sought.

Tender no: COR-IT17/2021/2022

Information: Pheeha Asiti, Tel: (015) 294 1045, E-mail: asitip@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Networking, WAN, SD-WAN

uMhlathuze Municipality

The supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of the Richards Bay Civic Centre backup internet link is required for a period of three years.

Tender no: 8/2/1/UMH923-21/22

Information: Lunga Mthembu, Tel: (035) 907 5166, E-mail: Mthembul@umhlathuze.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Nov 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet

Msunduzi Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is looking for supply, delivery and installation of 5 x Sidra Intersection 9 network software (1 pc licences).

Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 20 OF 21/22

Information: Phiwe, Tel: (033) 392 2486, E-mail: phiwe.mthalane@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Majuba TVET College

The institution is advertising for the provision of IP cameras.

Tender no: IT 21/05 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 25 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Security, IP, Internet, IoT, IP camera

Provision of a Board Pac software solution is also sought.

Tender no: IT 21/03 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 25 Oct 2021

Tags: Software

The college also requires an electronic signature solution.

Tender no: IT 21/04 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 25 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Electronic signature

Majuba TVET College also invites bids for a student management information system.

Tender no: IT 21/01 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 25 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Student management

Officer of the Premier, Gauteng

The province is looking for an automated performance monitoring and reporting system for a period of three years.

Tender no: GT/OOP/099/2021

Information: Wimpie de Buys, Tel: (011) 689 6880, E-mail: Wimpie.debuys@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Automation, Performance monitoring, Reporting

Railway Safety Regulator

The regulator is looking for a service provider to provide end user devices as a service.

Tender no: RSR/RFP/ICT-SM/EUDAAS/21/10/10

Information: Goitseone M Kgwadibana, Tel: (087) 284 6564, E-mail: goitseonek@rsr.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Hardware-as-a-services, Computing, Mobility

Transport Education and Training Authority

Proposals are requested for the design, development, implementation and maintenance of an online project monitoring and stakeholder support system (OPMSS) for TETA funded projects for a period of four years.

Compulsory briefing: 22 Oct – Link.

Tender no: TETA21/PME/0007B/ONLINE PROJECT MONITORING

Information: Zukisani Mangaliso, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.

Closing date: 8 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Saldanha Bay Municipality

The municipality is looking for a service provider for the unbundling and cleaning of the infrastructure GIS and asset database.

Tender no: SBM 10/20/21

Information: E Pretorius, Tel: (022) 701 6989, E-mail: elmi.pretorius@sbm.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Database, GIS, Asset management, Data cleansing

Technology Innovation Agency

The agency is advertising for an enterprise resource system (ERS).

Compulsory briefing: 29 Oct - Applicants to e-mail mandisa.pitso@tia.org.za for briefing link. Please write “BRIEFING SESSION LINK” on the subject line to request for the link. This will be via Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: TIA006/2021

Information: Mandisa Pitso, Tel: (012) 472 2752, E-mail: mandisa.pitso@tia.org.za.

Closing date: 19 Nov 2021

Tags: Software

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited

ATNS is looking for a service provider to provide an ethics hotline.

Tender no: ATNS/HO: INTERNAL AUDIT/RFQ001/06/2021/22

Information: Busisiwe Molapisi, Cell: 082 875 5025, E-mail: BusisiweMo@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Call centre, Contact centre

Msukaligwa Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality requires supply and delivery of a new scanner and four laptops.

Tender no: BID8/3-03/2021

Information: P Shabangu, Tel: (017) 801 3648, E-mail: spshabangu@msukaligwa.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Imaging, Mobility

The municipality also wishes to procure a new server.

Tender no: BID8/3-04/2021

Information: P Shabangu, Tel: (017) 801 3648, E-mail: spshabangu@msukaligwa.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Servers

Upgrading of the municipality's networking, switching and routers is also sought.

Tender no: BID8/3-05/2021

Information: P Shabangu, Tel: (017) 801 3648, E-mail: spshabangu@msukaligwa.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Switching, Routers, Telecommunications

Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration

Bids are invited for the once-off implementation of the Oracle Audit Vault and Database Firewall (AVDF) solution with 12 months technical support services.

Compulsory briefing: 22 Oct – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: CCMA/2021/22A - ICT

Information: Siphosenkosi Mahlangu, Tel: (011) 377 6949, E-mail: Tenderenquiries@ccma.org.za.

Closing date: 5 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Auditing, Firewall, Support and maintenance

Office of the Chief Justice

Terms of reference are sought to request for bids from service providers for bid no ocj2021/09: re-advertisement to provide infrastructure refresh (server, storage and virtualisation) including hardware and software warranty support and maintenance for the period of 60 months.

Tender no: OCJ2021/09

Information: S Matshika, Tel: (010) 493 2500, E-mail: BidEnquiries@judiciary.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Consulting, Professional services, Servers, Virtualisation, Storage, Software, Support and maintenance

Terms of reference are also required to request bids from service providers for bid no OCJ2021/01: re-establishment of the threat and vulnerability management programme (firewall, IPS, IDS, content filtering (proxy)) for information security management including support and maintenance for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: OCJ2021/01

Information: Thabang Ramatlapeng, Tel: (010) 493 2601, E-mail: BidEnquiries@judiciary.org.za.

Closing date: 26 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Professional services, Software, Support and maintenance, Security, Proxy, IPS, Firewall, IDS, Content filtering, Vulnerability management

Mbombela Local Municipality

A panel of service providers is sought for the maintenance, repairs, and support of existing multifunction office automation equipment for a period of two years.

Tender no: 353/2021

Information: Dennies Sithole, Tel: (013) 759 9469, E-mail: dennies.sithole@mbombela.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Printing, Office automation, Imaging, Support and maintenance

Sentech Limited

The company wishes to appoint a service provider for IP transit services for a period of three years.

Tender no: SENT/019/2021-22

Information: Norman, Amukelani, Msawenkosi, tel: (011) 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 12 Nov 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, IP

Cape Agulhas Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for a real time automatic number plate recognition service for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: SCM39-2021-22

Information: Geraldine Koopman, Tel: (028) 425 5500, E-mail: geraldinek@capeagulhas.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Imaging, Number plate recognition

South African Human Rights Commission

Proposals are invited for the implementation of an integrated resource planning system, customisation where required and the system should be web based and secured.

Tender no: SAHRC 3-2021

Information: Abdul Carrim Rassool, Tel: (011) 877 3641, E-mail: Arassool@sahrc.org.za.

Closing date: 1 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Resource planning, IRP, Internet, Software development, Security

Polokwane Municipality

The region is advertising for supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of a network vulnerability scanning security system for the period of three years.

Tender no: PM20/2021

Information: Dorcus Mathabatha, Tel: (015) 023 5228, E-mail: dorcus@polokwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Networking, Security, Support and maintenance

Supply and delivery of desktops, laptops and peripheral devices is also sought for the period of three years.

Tender no: PM13/2021

Information: Justice Rambau, Tel: (015) 290 2221, E-mail: justiceR@polokwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility, Peripherals

Port St Johns Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of computers for a period of 18 months when the need arises.

Tender no: PSJLM-CORP-2021/22-18

Information: N. Baleni-Gxumisa, Tel: (047) 564 1208, E-mail: nbaleni@psjmunicipality.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing

Broadband Infraco SOC

Proposals are invited for the renewal of Mimecast product and services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: INF/TEN/0279

Information: Magugu Mlangeni, Tel: (011) 235 1850, E-mail: Magugu.Mlangeni@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Software licensing

South African Civil Aviation Authority

The authority is advertising for the provision of an integrated human resources management system.

Tender no: SACAA/IHRMS/0008/2021-2022

Information: Sambeso Mbande, Tel: (011) 545 1020, E-mail: mbandes@caa.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, HR

An online automation system is also required for board and committee meeting documents.

Tender no: SACAA/OAS/0009/2021-2022

Information: Sambeso Mbande, Tel: (011) 545 1020, E-mail: mbandes@caa.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Internet, Cloud computing, Document management

City of Cape Town

The metro is advertising for the supply, installation and maintenance of broadband radio equipment.

Non-compulsory briefing: 29 Oct – Link.

Tender no: 91G/2021/22

Information: Irfaan Hamdulay, Tel: (021) 957 4702, E-mail: Irfaan.Hamdulay@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Broadband

A first tier service provider is sought for provision of secure GPRS data and related services for machine to machine and POS connectivity.

Tender no: 082S/2021/22

Information: Nicolaas Obermeyer, Tel: (021) 444 2156, E-mail: Nicolaas.Obermeyer@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Networking, GPRS, POS

Department of Justice and Constitutional Development

The department wishes to procure an ICT security ( IPS and SIEM) solution including support for a period of five years through SITA transversal contract 1183.

Tender no: DOJ&CD RFB 2021 09

Information: Supply Chain Management, Tel: (012) 357 1187, E-mail: SCM@Justice.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, IPS, SIEM, Support and maintenance

Stellenbosch Municipality

The municipality invites bids for the supply, installation and commissioning of biometric access control, time and attendance, remote access gates and booms as well as maintenance thereof for the period ending 30 June 2024.

Tender no: BSM 72/21

Information: Cedric Thorpe, Tel: (021) 808 8937, E-mail: cedric.thorpe@stellenbosch.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, Biometrics, Access control, HR, Time and attendance, Support and maintenance

Agrément South Africa

Appointment of suitable service provider for the provision of an electronic board pack solution for a period of three years.

Tender no: ASA 02/2021

Information: Daniel Mamaregane, Tel: (012) 841 2735, E-mail: dmamaregane@agrement.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Nov 2021

Tags: Software

South African Social Security Agency

Bids are invited for IT management training.

Tender no: SASSA: 30-21-ICT

Information:Dineo Lekganyane, Tel: (012) 400 2154, E-mail: dineole@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Training and eLearning

SASSA invites potential service providers for the provision of co-sourcing of the beneficiary records management services for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 26 Oct – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SASSA: 40-21-CS-HO

Information: Ramasekiwa Tshokwe, Tel: (012) 400 2201, E-mail: ramasekiwat@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Outsourcing, Records management

National School of Government

The institution is looking for supply, installation, support and maintenance of a training management system.

Tender no: NSG/BID/02/2021/2022

Information: Anet de Beer, Tel: (012) 441 6708, E-mail: Annetha.debeer@thensg.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Training and eLearning, Training management, Support and maintenance

Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority

Proposals are invited for the appointment of a service provider to supply\develop, implement and maintain an online examination\assessment module.

Tender no: PSiRA/2021/RFB/08

Information: Tsakani Maluleke, Tel: (012) 003 0686, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Software, Software development, Training and eLearning

The authority is also looking for a service provider for the supply, installation and maintenance of a cloud-based contact centre management system for a period of 36 month.

Tender no: PSiRA/2021/RFB/09

Information: Tsakani Maluleke, Tel: (012) 003 0686, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Software, Contact Centre, Cloud computing, Call centre

A service provider is sought for the design, implementation and maintenance of cloud-based Microsoft telephony solution for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 25 Oct – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: PSiRA/2021/RFB/10

Information: Tsakani Maluleke, Tel: (012) 003 0686, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.

Closing date: 9 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Software, Cloud computing, Telecommunications, Telephony

Department of Transport

A service provider is sought for Microsoft Exchange 2019 on-premises implementation.

Tender no: DOT/07/2021/ITP

Information: Tyron Mkhari, Tel: (012) 309 3011, E-mail: mkharit@dot.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Software

Makana Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality requires supply and delivery of 16 laptops with 20 laptop backpacks, 10 desktops and three flatbed scanners.

Tender no: MLM/2020-21/MM/001

Information: T Matshuisa, Tel: (046) 603 6217, E-mail: tmatshuisa@makana.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility, Imaging, Scanners, Peripherals

Unemployment Insurance Fund

The UIF requires terms of reference for the appointment of a successful bidder to provide support and maintenance of its queue management system (QMS) for a period of three years.

Tender no: UIF9/2021

Information: Wilmari Kruger, Tel: (012) 337 1876, E-mail: uiftenders@labour.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, QMS, Queue management, Support and maintenance

Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality

The KZN municipality invites proposals for the installation and maintenance of a new cloud-based IP telephone system for a three year period.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0328

Information: Xolani Dlangalala, Tel: (039) 688 2033, E-mail: xolani.dlangalala@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Telecommunications, VoIP, Telephony, Cloud computing, Support and maintenance

Supply and delivery of desktop and laptop computers is also sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0329

Information: Ms Qwabe, Tel: (039) 688 2043, E-mail: sinenhlanhla.qwabe@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Drakenstein Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of electric meters for the period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: PROC12/2021

Information: D Gabriels, Tel: (021) 807 4682, E-mail: davidg@drakenstein.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Electricity

Oudtshoorn Municipality

Supply and delivery of computer hardware and software is sought for the period ending 30 June 2024.

Tender no: TD-06/09/2021

Information: C. du Plessis, Tel: (044) 203 3172, E-mail: cduplessis@oudtmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Computing

Dube TradePort Corporation

Proposals are invited for the supply, full implementation and support of an air cargo management system for a period of three years.

Tender no: DTP/RFP/41/CAR/03/2020

Information: Vanishree Naidoo, Tel: (032) 814 0096, E-mail: tenders@dubetradeport.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Department of Defence

The department requires supply, delivery and installation of architecture engineering and construction (AEC) collection software with training for a period of three years.

Tender no: CPSC-B-PC-006-2021R

Information: General: Major N. Sobekwa, Tel: (012) 649 6682, E-mail: invitationdodcpsc@gmail.com. Technical: Warrant Officer L.R. Dace, Tel: (012) 312 2730; Cell: 084 450 1000.

Closing date: 27 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning

Francis Baard District Municipality

Supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of a financial management system is sought for this Northern Cape municipality.

Tender no: BID 08/21

Information: Phillip Souden, Tel: (053) 838 0948, E-mail: phillip.souden@fbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, ERP

The district also requires supply and installation of a new access control, time and attendance system.

Tender no: BID 14/21

Information: Cliffie Jones, Tel: (053) 838 0911, E-mail: cliffie.jones@fbam.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Access control, Security, Time and attendance, HR

Mossel Bay Municipality

Fibre connectivity for internet bandwidth and MPLS VPN service connection are required for the Joint Operations and Disaster Management Centre.

Tender no: TDR242/2021/2022

Information: Prashan Kanjee, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: pkanjee@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, Bandwidth, Fibre, MPLS, VPN, MPLS VPN

City of Cape Town

A professional service provider is sought to conduct training related to SAP project portfolio management.

Tender no: 71S/2021/22

Information: Azher Shaboodien, Tel: (021) 400 7589, E-mail: Azher.Shaboodien@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning

Emakhazeni Local Municipality

A service provider is sought for the replacement of prepaid electricity meters with smart prepaid meters and related systems at various blocks of municipal flats located at Entokozweni, Emthonjeni and Emgwenya.

Tender no: ELM 22/09/01

Information: Joas Madiope, Tel: (013) 253 7601, E-mail: joas.madiope@emakhazeni.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Electricity, Smart meters, Prepaid

National Consumer Tribunal

The tribunal is advertising for the provision of an integrated human resource and finance system.

Tender no: NCT 4/3/2/41

Information: Malikah Groenewald, Tel: (010) 006 0484, E-mail: mgroenewald@thenct.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, ERP. Enterprise resource planning, HR

Cross-Border Road Transport Agency

The agency is also in need of information technology strategy review services.

Tender no: CBRTA/HO/0069

Information: Rosy, Tel: (012) 471 2000, E-mail: Tenders@cbrta.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Professional Services, Hardware, Consulting

National Student Financial Aid Scheme

NSFAS is advertising for managed cyber security services for a period of three years.

Tender no: SCMN021/2021

Information: SCM Unit, Tel: (021) 763 3200, E-mail: SCM@nsfas.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Managed services, Internet, Cyber security

Eskom

The utility invites bids for the provision of a cross-border energy trading solution and support and maintenance.

Tender no: CORP 5580

Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: (011) 516 7653, E-mail: Mhlongh@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Electronic access to the Government Property Information System and related dat