ICT tenders: Power plays

With Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, preparing to deliver his inaugural national budget speech in Parliament tomorrow, it's unsurprising that this week's new tenders are largely driven by local government.

Nevertheless, the large purchasing drive by municipalities makes up for the decline in national government and state-owned entity activity in the number of tenders on offer, if not the value of the requirements.

As pointed out last week, pre-paid electricity vending is a growing concern for local government in preparation for the token identifier rollover that will take place in November 2024. At this point, customer devices will not recognise newly purchased pre-paid tokens. What's more, the devices will accept tokens that were purchased before the rollover date, even if they had been previously redeemed.

This week, the state power utility, Eskom, is also entering the arena with a request for information on an integrated prepaid vending solution. According to the tender documentation, the current online vending system – which serves 6.5 million prepaid electricity customers – was initiated back in 2006 and has been enhanced several times since then.

"Now there is a need for a more integrated system with enhanced controls and functionality aligned to the smart grid technology strategy which needs to cater for: an integrated, modernised solution with better controls and loss management capability; currency vending and enable transfer of virtual prepaid electricity tokens automatically to the designated Eskom system (smart meters), in addition to the normal printing of numeric token receipts; other Eskom approved tariffs like, Businessrate and Landrate tariffs; and the provision to accept non-electricity utility payments such as water, gas, rates and taxes," it says.

Eskom has been in the news recently for cutting off power supply to a number of metros and smaller municipalities, citing non-payment and a need to recover outstanding revenue. The utility also talks to its collection woes in the RFI documentation: "Eskom has financial challenges, and this system is key to revenue generation."

Elsewhere in this issue, tender numbers increase this week; however, there is a decline in the number of requests that cover more that one sector of the ICT industry. This means that the software, services and hardware sectors experience a decline in opportunities at 114, 75 and 69 requests respectively. The telecoms sector, on the other hand, gains another tender off last week for a total of 31.

New tenders

Academy ofScience of South Africa

The academy invites bids for the provision of outsourced ICT services for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 24 Feb – Link, Meeting ID: 935 95.

Tender no: ASSAf/004/2022

Information: Susan Veldsman, Tel: 082 889 2293, E-mail: susan@assaf.org.za.

Closing date: 13 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Outsourcing

Agricultural Sector Education and Training Authority

The authority is advertising for the provision of Microsoft Azure cloud hosting and remote server backup for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: AgriSETA/2021/05

Information: Donald Selahle, Tel: (012) 301 5610, E-mail: Donald@agriseta.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Security, Back up, Servers

Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality

Proposals are invited for the supply and maintenance of a complaints management system for a three year period.

Non-compulsory briefing: 23 Feb – Virtual.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0353

Information: Xolani Dlangalala, Tel: (039) 688 2000, E-mail: xolani.dlangalala@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Complaints management, Support and maintenance

South African Airways (Pty) Limited

SAA is advertising for network, end-user devices and related application and security services.

Compulsory briefing: 8 Mar – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFP GSM001-2022

Information: Rubina Data, Tel: (011) 978 2155, E-mail: RubinaData@flysaa.com.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, Computing, Devices, End-user devices, Security, Applications

Endumeni Local Municipality

The KZN municipal area requires provision of an electronic records document management system for 36 months.

Tender no: B10/2021-22

Information: Sihle Buthelezi, Tel: (034) 212 2121, E-mail: buthelezis@endumeni.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Document management, Records management

A Microsoft partner is sought to provide Microsoft products for 36 months.

Tender no: B11/2021-22

Information: Sihle Buthelezi, Tel: (034) 212 2121, E-mail: buthelezis@endumeni.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Microsoft

Dannhauser Local Municipality

The KZN municipality requires supply and delivery of 25 laptops and 20GB data top-up, both on a 24 months contract and Office 365 with license.

Tender no: 22/02/2022

Information: Bheka Khanyile, Tel: (034) 621 2666, E-mail: bhekak@dannhauser.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Telecommunications, Cellular, Data, Computing, Mobility, Software

Department of Trade andIndustry

The department wishes to appoint a service provider to perform various internal audit services for specialist advisory and assurance services in the IT, performance and compliance audit disciplines, as well as accounting related services (e.g. auditing of the contingent liability disclosure, etc.) and secretarial services to the dtic for a period of three years.

Tender no: dtic 11/21-22

Information: Yvette Cronje, Tel: (012) 394 5762, E-mail: YCronje@thedtic.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Auditing, Compliance, IT audit

The DTIC wishes to renew Trend Micro antivirus licences for a period of three years with software maintenance and support.

Tender no: dtic 12/21-22

Information: Erica Dennis, Tel: (012) 394 5539, E-mail: Edennis@thedtic.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Security, Antivirus, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Die Afrikaanse Taal Museum

The Afrikaans LanguageMuseum and Monument need a service provider to provide it with a telephonesystem.

Tender no: ATM014-2021/2022

Information: Juanita Carstens, Tel: (021) 872 3441, E-mail: fin.assist@taalmuseum.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Software, Telephony

NamaKwa DistrictMunicipality

The Northern Cape municipality is calling for the supply, delivery, installation, maintenance, and servicing of new printers for a period of three years on a lease agreement.

Tender no: Tender 03/2022

Information: Chaldon Osborne, Tel: (027) 712 8000, E-mail: chaldono@namakwa-dm.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Printing, Support and maintenance

Cape Winelands District Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of desktopcomputers and laptops.

Tender no: T 2021/049

Information: Abdul Gabier, Tel: 086 126 5263, E-mail: abdul@capewinelands.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Agricultural Research Council

The council invites suitably qualified and experienced service providers to assist with the upgrade of the access control system and OHS emergency exist service in OVR Campus.

Compulsory briefing: 4 Mar

Tender no: ARC/33/02/2022

Information: Musa Zondo, Tel: (012) 427 9733, E-mail: zondomp@arc.agric.za.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Access control, Biometrics

South African Tourism

Quotations are requested for the supply, implementation and licensing for Cibecs software for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: RFQ/24/DIGITECH/22

Information: Lerato, Tel: (011) 895 3000, E-mail: leratod@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Security

Proposals are also invited to provide Google Workspace Business Plus Suite Licensing and Email Branding (automated signature) services to SA Tourism for a user count of 255 users for a period of four months.

Tender no: 04//DigiTech-Google Services 4 Months/2022

Information: Sizakele Nkosi, Tel: (011) 895 3116, E-mail: leratod@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 2 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, E-Mail

The organisation also wishes to establish a panel of technology and digital service providers.

Compulsory briefing: 28 Feb – Google Meet.

Tender no: SAT Tender 194/22

Information: Raymond, Tel: (011) 895 3000, E-mail: Tenders@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 16 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Professional services, Digital

Broadband Infraco SOC

BBI wishes to appoint a Microsoft licensing partner for renewals for the period of 12 (twelve) months.

Tender no: INF/TEN: 0284

Information: Barbara Khambule, Tel: (011) 235 1605, E-mail: Barbara.Khambule@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Microsoft

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The metro is looking for an accredited service provider to upgrade the remote SCADA and telemetry systems with associated instrumentation and communication infrastructure for the water network monitoring system at EThekwini Water and Sanitation.

Tender no: WS.7484

Information: Technical: Siphamandla Mthembu, Tel: (031) 311 8869, E-mail: Siphamandla.Mthembu@durban.gov.za. General: Nonhlanhla Mbewana, Tel: (031) 311 8617, E-mail: Nonhlanhla.Mbewana@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Telemetry, Hardware, Software, SCADA, Communications

Department of Community Safety, Gauteng

The province is advertising for the supply and delivery of 205 laptops for period of 12 months.

Tender no: GT/GDCS/028/2022

Information: Thebe Mereotlhe or Kwazi Shezi, Cell: 083 776 5817, E-mail: Thebe.Mereotlhe@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Kopanong Local Municipality

The Free State municipality requires provision of telephone system and internet services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: KLM/TEL: 2021/2022

Information: P Ntalimeng, Tel: (051) 011 4951, E-mail: sidwellp73@gmail.com.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Telephony, Internet

Umgeni Water

The organisation is advertising for the relocation of existing telemetry equipment from old control room to new control room at Umzinto WTW and supply of all peripherals, hardware and software.

Tender no: Q22/438/NM

Information: Nobuhle Madonsela, Tel: (031) 719 7334, E-mail: Nobuhle.madonsela@umgeni.co.za.

Closing date: 9 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware

South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Limited

NTP Radioisotopes, a subsidiary of Necsa, requires the services of a suitably qualified service provider to provide a quality management system.

Tender no: FBD-SCM-2021-TEN-0019

Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software

South African Human Rights Commission

Proposals are requested for the digitisation of the commission’s records and the development of an electronic storage and building of a fully serviced electronic document management system the governance framework including development of the cyber security policy.

Non-compulsory briefing: 24 Feb – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SAHRC 7-2021

Information:Tender office, Tel: (011) 877 3644, E-mail: tenderoffice@sahrc.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Software, Digital, Document management, Security, Cyber security, Governance

Electoral Commission

The IEC requires Tenable license renewal.

Tender no: 0010470664

Information: Siviwe Gwadiso, Tel: (012) 622 5700, E-mail: gwadisos@elections.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority

The authority wishes to appoint a service provider to supply and install an access control system with time and attendance for its head office and provincial offices.

Tender no: WRSCM-2021/2022-0009

Information: Dawn Prince, Tel: (012) 662 9500, E-mail: dprince@wrseta.org.za.

Closing date: 10 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Access control, HR, Time and attendance

Stellenbosch Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the provision of traffic law enforcement equipment, back-office systems and related services including NRTA and all municipal by-law infringements contraventions for a period of 24 months, as from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2024 (inclusive of last six months – legacy cases period).

Compulsory briefing: 24 Feb

Tender no: BSM 03/22

Information: Ayanda Royi, Tel: (021) 808 8846, E-mail: ayanda.royi@stellenbosch.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Law enforcement

Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency

The agency requires supply, delivery and offloading of 50 x standard business laptops.

Tender no: SCMU 11 - 2021/22

Information: C van Rooyen, Tel: (043) 703 6300, E-mail: vanrooyenc@ecrda.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Sekhukhune District Municipality

The Limpopo district wishes to appoint a service provider for maintenance of wireless connectivity and internet infrastructure for a period of three years.

Tender no: SK8/3/1-27/2021/2022

Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, ISP, Support and maintenance, Internet, Wireless, Networking, Hardware

Ndwedwe Local Municipality

The municipality is looking for provision of data enhancement and enrichment for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: NDWP 57/21/22

Information: Xolani Hlekwane, Tel: (032) 532 5000, E-mail: xolani.hlekwane@ndwedwe.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Data

Provision of records storage and an electronic records management system is also sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: NDWB 19/21/22

Information: Liziwe Mhatu, Tel: 082 576 5575, E-mail: liziwe.mhatu@ndwedwe.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Records management

Victor Khanye Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality requires provision of application software and/or 3 service providers to provide various ICT licenses for the period of three years (re-advert).

Tender no: T/ICT/02/02/2021/2022

Information: J Twala, Tel: 083 557 8778, E-mail: johnt@vklm.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

The municipality is also re-advertising for the supply, delivery and installation of an electronic records, document and workflow system for a contract period of three years.

Tender no: T/ICT/02/02/2021/2022

Information: J Twala, Tel: 083 557 8778, E-mail: johnt@vklm.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Records, Document management, Workflow

Ingwe Tvet College

The Eastern Cape institution requires supply and delivery of 60 computers at its Mount Frere campus.

Tender no: INGWE/01/2022

Information: M Vunguvungu, Tel: (039) 940 2142, E-mail: mvunguvungu@ingwecollege.edu.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing



The college is also readvertising for the leasing of new multi-functioning photocopying machines for period of 36 months.

Tender no: INGWE/010/2021

Information: M Vunguvungu, Tel: (039) 940 2142, E-mail: mvunguvungu@ingwecollege.edu.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Printing

BeaufortWest Municipality

Proposals are invited for the supply, installation and maintenance of a new telecommunication system for a period of three years.

Tender no: SCM 27-2022

Information: R Mahoka, Tel: (023) 414 7548, E-mail: raylenem@beaufortwestmun.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Software, Hardware, Services, Telephony, Support and maintenance

Breede Valley Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of meter reading equipment and software (inclusive of support services) for a period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: BV941/2021

Information: Charlton Cupido, Tel: (023) 348 2947, E-mail: charlton@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Electricity meters, Smart meters, Water meters

Provision and maintenance of internet and related services is also sought for a period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: BV887/2021

Information: Taygan Brown, Tel: (023) 348 2956, E-mail: tbrown@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Internet, ISP, Support and maintenance

A service provider is sought for the supply, installation and commissioning of fibre links in De Doorns.

Tender no: BV934/2022

Information: Charlton Cupido, Tel: (023) 348 2947, E-mail: charlton@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre

Kwadukuza Municipality

Proposals are invited for the supply, installation and management of an indigent software system and the audit of the indigent data base on an adhoc basis for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 4 Mar

Tender no: MN 187-2021

Information: Ramesh Rampersadh, Tel: (032) 437 5576, E-mail: krishenk@kwadukuza.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Audit, Support and maintenance

The municipality is advertising for the supply, installation and management of a STS compliant prepayment electricity vending system for three years. This tender is a 2 stage bidding process.

Compulsory briefing: 4 Mar

Tender no: MN 188-2021

Information: Ramesh Rampersadh, Tel: (032) 437 5576, E-mail: krishenk@kwadukuza.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Electricity, Pre-payment, Vending

iSimangaliso Wetland Park

Proposals are invited for the appointment of a service provider for the leasing of IT equipment for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: 17/2021

Information: Bids Representative, Tel: (035) 590 1633, E-mail: bids@isimangaliso.com.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services

OverbergDistrict Municipality

The Western Cape district requires backup server software for a three-year period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: T20-2021/22

Information: P Britz, Tel: (028) 425 1157, E-mail: pbritz@odm.org.za.

Closing date: 4 March 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Backup, Servers

Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited

A service provider is sought to supply and maintain a converged voice, video and data MPLS VPN network.

Tender no: T10/02/22

Information: Nothando Mohapi, Tel: (011) 269 3052, E-mail: nothandom@idc.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Voice, MPLS, VPN

Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, Mpumalanga

The province wishes to appoint one or more service providers for the supply, delivery, installation, commissioning and maintenance of office automation devices for a period of three years.

Tender no: EDT/046/22/MP

Information: YT Molapo, Tel: (013) 766 4193, E-mail: ytmolapo@mpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Office automation, Printing, Imaging, Support and maintenance

Eastern Cape Socio-Economic Consultative Council

The council is advertising for the supply and delivery of a hybrid data centre.

Tender no: ECS06/21/22

Information: Thembani Ndzewu, Tel: (043) 701 3400, E-mail: Tenders@ecsecc.org.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Datacentres, Hybrid datacentres

Nkomazi Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality is readvertising for the necessary hardware and other services required to setup the internet and related data services connection between its finance office and the remote office for period of 36 months.

Tender no: NKO 24/2021

Information: F Ndlovu, Tel: (013) 790 0386, E-mail: Funeka.Ndlovu@nkomazi.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Services, Data, Internet

Mining Qualifications Authority

The authority is looking for a service provider to provide, support and manage an automated information management system for the Workplace Skills Plan and Annual Training Report (WSP-ATR) submissions and approval processes (2022-2025 WSP-ATR submissions).

Tender no: MQA/08/21-22

Information: Unathi Ndamoyi, Tel: (011) 547 2616, E-mail: UnathiN@mqa.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Knowledge management, Information management, Support and maintenance

Rand West Local Municipality

The Gauteng municipality is re-adverting its request for a service provider to enter into a lease agreement to supply and maintain two A0 printers for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RWCLM-6/001/2021/2022

Information: Prince Molapo, Tel: (011) 411 0093, E-mail: prince.molapo@randwestcity.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Printing, Support and maintenance

Departmentof Public Works

Network equipment and telephony is sought at the department's 38 Church Square building, Pretoria.

Tender no: PT21/034

Information: Dintheng Matlala, Cell: 078 549 4966, E-mail: Dintheng.matlala@dpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Telephony, Networking

Emadlangeni Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is advertising for the provision of a financial system for a period of five years (financial years 2021/22 - 2026/27).

Tender no: MN01/2021-22

Information: Nombali Madondo, Tel: (034) 331 3041, E-mail: madondot@emadlangeni.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, ERP

Emadlangeni would also like to lease printers for a period of three years (01 May 2022 - 30 April 2025).

Tender no: MN03/2021-22

Information: Nombali Madondo, Tel: (034) 331 3041, E-mail: madondot@emadlangeni.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Printing

Cederberg Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply, installation and management of a STS compliant prepayment electricity vending system.

Tender no: CED 26/2021-2022

Information: Erika Visser, Tel: (027) 482 8000, E-mail: erikav@cederbergraad.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Electricity, Vending, Pre-paid

Sentech Limited

The company wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of audio codecs for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 24 Feb – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SENT/032/2021-22

Information: Norman, Amukelani or Msawenkosi, Tel: (011) 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Codecs, Audio codecs

Competition Commission

The commission is re-advertising for a service provider to provide a document security and data loss prevention system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 19/2020-2021

Information: SCM department, Tel: (012) 394 3200, E-mail: Tenders@compcom.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Data, Data protection, Document security, Data loss prevention, Data recovery

The commission is also re-advertising for a service provider for cybersecurity for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 18/2021-2022

Information: SCM department, Tel: (012) 394 3200, E-mail: Tenders@compcom.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Professional services, Consulting, Cyber security, Internet

Energy and Water Sector Education and Training Authority

The authority requires a performance management software system for a period of three years, extendable for an additional two years.

Tender no: EWSETA/RFP/07/2021

Information: Mpho Maphuti, Tel: (011) 274 4700, E-mail: maphutim@ewseta.org.za.

Closing date: 7 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, HR, Performance management

Buffalo City Metropolitan Development Agency

The agency is advertising for the support and maintenance of Sage Evolution and Sage 300 people for five years.

Tender no: BID 3 OF 2022

Information: Aviwe Manciya, Tel: (043) 492 2096, E-mail: aviwe@bcmda.org.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Lekwa Local Municipality

Proposals are invited for the leasing of printing and photocopier machines for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: BTO 06 2021-2022

Information: Lerato Nhlapo, Tel: 079 135 9105, E-mail: lnhlapo@lekwalm.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging

Majuba TVET college

The KZN college is advertising for interactive screens.

Tender no: IT 21/11 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 3 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Monitors

Provision of printers is also sought.

Tender no: IT 21/13 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 7 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing

The college also requires ManageEngine solutions.

Compulsory briefing: 23 Feb

Tender no: IT 21/13 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 10 Mar 2022

Tags: Software

City Council of Johannesburg

A service provider is sought to build, configure, install, migrate data, maintain and support an enterprise electronic health record management system for the period of three years.

Tender no: A901

Information: Reg Courtenay, Tel: (011) 407 7574, E-mail: RegC@joburg.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Health record management, Support and maintenance

The council requires a service provider to provide acquisition, development, enhancement, maintenance and support of a new valuation system for a period of three years.

Tender no: A902

Information: Piet Eloff, Tel: (011) 407 6606, E-mail: PietE@joburg.org.za.

Closing date: 28 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Valuation, Support and maintenance

The metro is advertising for the design, build, and maintenance of an automated fare collection system for its transport department (Rea Vaya BRT phase 1c(a), 1a, 1b, Metrobus) for an eight year period.

Compulsory briefing: 28 Feb – Bidders who seek to participate in the compulsory briefing session should express their interest.

Tender no: A906

Information: Bambhatha Hlubi, Tel: (011) 022 8339, E-mail: AfcTender@joburg.org.za.

Closing date: 7 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Support and maintenance

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA is looking for a service provider(s) to deploy network infrastructure and equipment at its regional office new building.

Tender no: SASSA: 51-21-CS-NW

Information: Muzi Mdlalose, Tel: (018) 397 3341, E-mail: MuziMd@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking

South African National Biodiversity Institute

The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider for systems hosting and administration for databases, images, digitised documents and associated applications for the Natural Science Collections Facility (NSCF) for a three-year period.

Tender no: SANBI:NSCF416/2022

Information: Ian Engelbrecht, Tel: (012) 843 5000, E-mail: I.Engelbrecht@sanbi.org.za.

Closing date: 8 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Managed services, Hosting, Software, Systems, Database, Images, Documents

Kouga Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is looking for an advanced road safety law enforcement solution for a period of three years.

Tender no: 26/2022

Information: R. Prinsloo, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: tenders@kouga.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Law enforcement

Kouga Municipality also requires provision of internet services.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Mar – Virtual.

Tender no: 14/2022

Information: M. Goduka, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: tenders@kouga.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP

South African National Accreditation System

A service provider is sought for the provision of support and maintenance and adhoc services of IT management applications for 36 months.

Tender no: SANAS/ITTOOLS AND HELPDESK/2021-22/03

Information: Zanele Ngwenya, Tel: (012) 740 8535, E-mail: zanelen@sanas.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and management, Hardware

Ekurhuleni West TVET College

The Gauteng college requires supply, delivery, installation, and configuration of ICT equipment (desktops, keyboards and mouse, monitors and cables).

Tender no: EWCBID 02/2022

Information: Gift Matjomane, Tel: (011) 323 1600, E-mail: giftma@ewc.edu.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Peripherals

Bids are also invited for the supply, delivery, installation, and configuration of server PC and terminal devices.

Tender no: EWCBID 03/2022

Information: Gift Matjomane, Tel: (011) 323 1600, E-mail: giftma@ewc.edu.za.

Closing date: 11 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers, Terminal devices

Amajuba District Municipality

The Kwa-Zulu Natal region is advertising for the development of road asset management systems (RAMS) and professional support for a period of three years.

Tender no: T2022/09

Information: Siphamandla Mabizela, Tel: (034) 329 7200, E-mail: siphamandlam@amajuba.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Provision of Office 365 licenses is also sought.

Tender no: T2022/07

Information: Wonder Madi, Tel: (034) 329 7200, E-mail: wonderm@amajuba.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Productivity

Bids are invited for the provision of internet and VoIP services for a period of three years.

Tender no: T2022/12

Information: Wonder Madi, Tel: (034) 329 7200, E-mail: wonderm@amajuba.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, Voice, Telephony, VoIP, Voice over IP

Provincial Legislature, KwaZuluNatal

A service provider is sought to provide desktop and local area network (LAN) support services for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 1 Mar

Tender no: KZNL 1/2022

Information: SCM, Tel: (033) 355 7589, E-mail: tenders@kznleg.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance

The province also wishes to appoint a service provider for the implementation of the enterprise resource planning (ERP) for nine months and support and maintenance for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 3 Mar

Tender no: KZNL 3/2022

Information: SCM, Tel: (033) 355 7589, E-mail: tenders@kznleg.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, ERP, Support and maintenance

CEF (Pty) Ltd

Proposals are invited for the appointment of a service provider to provide, install, and manage its firewall for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: FIRE/02/2022

Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Firewalls, Hardware

Swellendam Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is looking for a multi-utility online electricity vending system including third-party vending, TID and revenue enhancement.

Tender no: SMT02/21/22

Information: W. Bekker, Tel: (028) 514 8500, E-mail: wbekker@swellenmun.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Pre-paid, Electricity, Water, Vending

Department of HumanSettlements

The department is advertising the terms of reference for the procurement, installation and maintenance of a telecommunications solution, including telephone system (PABX), telephone management system (TMS) and all other related telephone equipment for the departmental buildings (240/260 JMS) for a period of thirty-six (36) months.

Tender no: BID VA49/748

Information: Suncity Shabangu, Tel: (012) 444 9018, E-mail: suncity.shabangu@dhs.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Software, Hardware, Telephony, Telephone management system

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

The agency is calling for the planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new and expanded fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed national global system for mobile communications-railway (GSM-R) redundancy network in PRASA’s Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape service regions.

Tender no: HO/SAD/112/11/2021

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 31 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Mobile, GSM, Networking, Redundancy, Services, Support and maintenance

PRASA also requires planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed expanded PRASA optical transmission network (OTN) in PRASA’s Gauteng and Western Cape service regions.

Tender no: HO/SAD/111/10/2021

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 28 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Optical, OTN, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

The agency is also advertising for the implementation of a private cloud infrastructure.

Tender no: HO/ICT/410/11/2021

Information: Daluxolo Qabaka, Tel: (021) 748 7299, E-mail: dqabaka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 3 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Cloud computing

Bids are invited for the supply, configuration and installation of public address (PA) adapters for the Western Cape region.

Tender no: TENDER 18/2021/CTN/INFRA

Information: Emma Kalemba, Tel: (021) 449 4330, E-mail: emma.kalemba@prasa.com.

Closing date: 9 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Audio

Supply, delivery and configuration of IP phones is also sought for the Western Cape region.

Tender no: 17/2021/CTN/INFRA

Information: Emma Kalemba, Tel: (021) 449 4330, E-mail: emma.kalemba@prasa.com.

Closing date: 9 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, VoIP, IP phones, Telephony

PRASA is also advertising for the supply and delivery of portable ticketing (PITIX) device (purchase agreement for three months) as and when required for Metrorail KZN.

Tender no: KZN/RAIL/04/02/2022/003/Q-1

Information: Rani Padayachee, Tel: (031) 813 0138, E-mail: rani.padayachee@prasa.com.

Closing date: 3 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Ticketing

African Exploration Mining and Finance Corporation Soc Ltd

The AFC wishes to appoint a services provider to provide a software solution to support project management and asset portfolio management for a period of three months and provision of maintenance services for a period of nine (9) months from date of contract award.

Tender no: AE/007/2021

Information: Procurement, Tel: (010) 010 6100, E-mail: tender@aemfc.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Project management, Asset management

Air Traffic and NavigationServices Company Limited

An experienced service provider is sought for the provision of the maintenance management system (Engineering Enterprise Asset Management System) with support and maintenance and licensing for a period of five years

Tender no: ATNS/RFP/006/21/22 IT MMS

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1417, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

The company is also advertising for Citrix renewal, implementation, maintenance, support and cloud migration for a period of five years.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP048/2021/22/

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1417, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Cloud computing

Capricorn District Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply and installation of a community shared network.

Tender no: COR-IT40/2021/2022

Information: Pheeha Asiti, Tel: (015) 294 1045, E-mail: asitip@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 8 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Networking, Telecommunications

The municipality is also advertising for the supply and delivery of data sim cards.

Tender no: COR-IT38/2021/2022

Information: Monville Sebela, Tel: (015) 294 1225, E-mail: sebelam@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Mobile, Cellular, Data

Development Bank ofSouthern Africa

A service provider is sought that can implement an integrated spatial information system for the IPP office KFW. Work package: KFWWP02.

Tender no: RFP027/2022

Information: Vusi Kunene, Tel: (011) 313 3518, E-mail: VusiSCM@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 10 Mar 2022

Tags: Software

Drakenstein Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for a SCADA system for its electro technical department.

Tender no: ED1/2022

Information: David Gabriels, Tel: (021) 807 4682, E-mail: Davidg@drakenstein.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, SCADA

Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority

A supplier is sought to provide the HWSETA with infrastructure and services for upgrading and implementation of MPLS/SDWAN network.

Compulsory briefing: 11 Mar – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: HWSETA016/2022

Information: Bongiwe Mncube, Tel: (011) 608 6900, E-mail: bongiwem@hwseta.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Networking, MPLS, Hardware, Services, SDWAN

Johannesburg Water

The organisation is advertising for the development, implementation and support of a corporate internet website and intranet for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JWIT024/21MCS

Information: Ricky Chauke, Tel: (011) 688 1478, E-mail: ricky.chauke@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 16 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Internet, Intranet

A service provider is sought to supply and install biometric units and provide maintenance and support for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JW IT 76/20R

Information: Hlengani Maluleke, Tel: (011) 688 6699, E-mail: hlengani.maluleke@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Access control, Biometrics

Transnet National Ports Authority

Bids are invited for the monitoring and maintenance of the Power Smart Web for electricity/water billing system in the Port of Durban for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: TNPA/2021/12/0027/RFQ

Information: Hlengiwe Sithole, Tel: (031) 361 8735, E-mail: Hlengiwe.Sithole@transnet.net.

Closing date: 1 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Electricity, Support and maintenance

Departmentof Transport

The department wishes to procure hyperconverged infrastructure and implementation services.

Compulsory briefing: 23 Feb – Link.

Tender no: SCM/04/2021/IT

Information: Thabo Skosana, Tel: (012) 309 3035, E-mail: SkosanaT@dot.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Hyperconvergence

Matzikama Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for cellphone contracts for municipal and standby phones for a two year period.

Tender no: T13/2021-2022

Information: Ansori Dippenaar, Tel: (027) 201 3374, E-mail: ansorid@matzikama.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Cellular, Mobile

Supply, delivery and installation of copy machines is also sought for a three year rental period.

Compulsory briefing: Yes – Date not disclosed.

Tender no: T14/2021-2022

Information: Ansori Dippenaar, Tel: (027) 201 3374, E-mail: ansorid@matzikama.gov.za. Closing date: 28 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging

Msunduzi Local Municipality

Supply, delivery, installation and repairs are required to the electricity department radio communication infrastructure.

Non-compulsory briefing: Date not disclosed.

Tender no: SUPPLY AND SERVICES CONTRACT NO: E17 of 2021

Information: Mellissa Nero, Tel: (033) 392 3018, E-mail: mellissa.nero@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Hardware, Radio communication

The municipality is also advertising for the supply and delivery of meter reading handheld devices suitable for electricity and water meter readings for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: Date not disclosed.

Tender no: CONTRACT NO.SCM 45 OF 2021/2022

Information: Mellissa Nero, Tel: (033) 392 3018, E-mail: mellissa.nero@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Mobility

Proposals are invited for the supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of an online hosted prepayment electricity vending and revenue management system.

Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 46 OF 21/22

Information: Nobuhle Nene, Tel: (033) 392 2875, E-mail: nobuhle.nene@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, Services, Hosting, Electricity, Pre-paid, Pre-paid vending, Revenue management

The municipality requires supply, delivery, installation, commissioning, maintenance and management of a handheld pre-paid parking meter system within its area of jurisdiction.

Non-compulsory briefing: TBA – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 51 OF 21/22

Information: Zacharia Maluleka, Tel: (033) 392 3096, E-mail: zacharia.maluleka@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Pre-paid, Pre-paid vending

Proposals are invited for the support and maintenance of the current enterprise VMWare servers, backup and storage hardware infrastructure, in addition to the supply, installation and commissioning of new software and hardware for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: Yes, details not disclosed.

Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 49 OF 21/22

Information: Phiwe Mthalane, Tel: (033) 392 2486, E-mail: phiwe.mthalane@msunduzi.gov.

Closing date: 15 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Servers, Back up, Storage, Support and maintenance

Moqhaka Local Municipality

The Free State municipality is re-advertising its request for supply, delivery, maintenance and software for laser speed detection and digital imaging system for a period of three years.

Tender no: 4/2/1/2021-22

Information: D Van Der West