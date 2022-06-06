Seismic Announces Powered Clothing for Worker Safety

Next-Generation Powered Clothing for Worker Safety (Photo: Business Wire)

Seismic, an apparel company that designs Powered Clothing has launched its newest line in Powered Clothing.



This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220606005336/en/

Seismic Suit for Worker Safety

This is the first Seismic Powered Clothing designed specifically for the Worker Safety market, an over-the-clothes “vest-style” garment inspired by traditional workwear, with a toolbelt form-factor hardware “carrier” at the waist. The Seismic Suit has been deigned in line with OSHA standards and developed in conjunction with teacher customers to protect workers’ core, upper and lower back in repetitive, awkward and hazardous postures. These powered postures include standing, forward lean, backward lean, squatting, stooping, and kneeling.

The Suit automatically senses and responds to the workers movements and delivers powered strength from its 7 twisted string actuators when needed. The Suit has a battery life of up to 10 hours to ensure the worker can complete their shift uninterrupted.

Seismic Suit can deliver 100% sustained powered support, essentially suspending the worker without any muscle engagement.

Seismic Suit is lightweight, breathable, and comfortable with a vest style upper that utilizes the latest materials for cooling and comfort, and a removable belt which houses the battery and drive components so that they can be easily swapped out. Flex-Drive™ muscles are routed within the garment and are aligned with the wearer's anatomical muscles, with quick release connections if they need to be removed. The Suit features an integrated lumbar mechanism, external controls, with haptic and LED feedback. Purpose-built for Manufacturing and Logistics workplace, the Suit doesn’t interfere with existing PPE and can be put on, taken off in less than 60s, laundered for over 50 industrial cycles and serviced quickly to minimize time and associated labor cost. Special design details in the Suits garment pattern, lightweight technical components and low-profile form factor prevent damage when in contact with external products, increase range of motion, and workers agility while performing tasks.

The Seismic Suit for Worker Safety will start shipping in Q1 2023