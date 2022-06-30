Synology DiskStation DS1522+ for versatile data management

Synology today announced the new 5-bay Synology DiskStation DS1522+.

Synology today announced the new 5-bay Synology DiskStation DS1522+, the latest compact solution in its Plus line of all-in-one storage devices that help users of all sizes protect data, IT infrastructure and physical assets professionally and securely while supporting a host of business, IT administration and productivity applications.

"DS1522+ is a versatile solution fit for a wide range of usage needs and environments," said Peggy Weng, product manager at Synology. "The new 10GbE upgrade option plus scalability for 10 additional drives makes the DS1522+ cost-effective and a solution that can easily grow with any team."

10GbE network upgrade through the easily accessible slot to instantly enable faster networking.

Compact solution, boundless possibilities

DS1522+ integrates well as the primary storage solution for smaller set-ups or as an edge node for multi-site deployments. Powered by DiskStation Manager (DSM) 7.1, it features robust data management capabilities, comprehensive file sharing, collaboration and video surveillance capabilities.

Scalable up to 15 drive bays with two DX517 expansion units, a fully expanded DS1522+ can reliably host massive amounts of data while taking up minimal desktop or shelf space. A new network upgrade slot enables anytime 10GbE upgrades, while two built-in M.2 2280 NVMe slots can be used to speed up storage performance significantly.

Beyond file storage

Synology storage systems can easily be configured to become a cross-platform private cloud while still giving you complete control over your data. Synology Drive enables intuitive file management and synchronisation between platforms like Windows, macOS, Android and iOS, ensuring your data is accessible no matter where you are.

Synology Photos enables hobbyist photographers looking to manage their growing collection to quickly pull and backup media from their phones, sort and organise pictures and make them easily shareable with robust permissions control.

Learn more about file management

Synology storage systems can easily be configured to become a cross-platform private cloud.

Keep businesses running

Keeping business endpoints, e-mails and critical data secured and backed up is more necessary than ever with continuous and emerging cyber security threats. The DS1522+ includes data backup, snapshot and replication automation to ensure files and LUNs stored on it can be backed up to other devices and cloud services automatically once set up.

Synology's Active Backup Suite allows IT infrastructure, such as Windows systems, Hyper-V/VMware VMs, and Microsoft 365/Google Workspace accounts to be safely backed up onto the DS1522+ and easily restored when needed.

Learn more about data protection

Files and LUNs stored on NAS can be backed up to other devices and cloud services automatically.

Compact surveillance and application server

The DS1522+ also functions as a full-fledged video management system that provides full local data ownership. Synology's Surveillance Station is a powerful VMS designed for businesses that already protects over 500 000 sites. Flexible ONVIF support and over 8 300 validated IP cameras make deployment simple and easily suited to each location's requirements.

Surveillance Station makes it easy to set up and manage up to 40 cameras on the DS1522+ with a modern and customisable interface. For larger or multiple building environments, add in floor plans and overlay Google Maps or OpenStreetMap for maximum situational awareness. Retain important footage and increase resiliency with support for backup recording servers, multi-device management (Central Management System) and even support for end-to-end encrypted, simultaneous dual recording to C2 Surveillance.

Learn more about Surveillance Station

Synology's Surveillance Station is a powerful VMS designed for businesses.

Availability

The Synology DS1522+ is available starting today through Synology partners and resellers. Visit Synology page and find out where to buy.