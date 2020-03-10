Datacentrix brings home six HPE awards for 2019

Datacentrix, a high performing and secure ICT solutions provider, has continued with its winning streak, receiving no less than six awards from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) at the HPE Partner Awards for 2019.

The organisation was named ‘HPE Hybrid IT Platinum Partner of the Year’, ‘HPE Storage Partner of the Year’ and ‘HPE Pointnext Services Delivery Partner of the Year’. The ‘HPE Hybrid Pre-Sales Ambassador of the Year’ went to Datacentrix’s Brendan Bowdler for his involvement in architecting numerous HPE projects.

In addition, Datacentrix received the ‘Aruba Elite Partner of the Year’ for the second year running, while the company’s Marc van der Poll was recognised as ‘Aruba Distinguished Partner Architect of the Year’, drawing attention to his commitment to the brand and expertise in solution architecture and design, this being the second consecutive year that he has been singled out for praise.

Datacentrix holds the highest HPE accreditation as a Platinum Partner, and is also a Platinum Hybrid IT, HPE Pointnext partner, and a Gold HPE Pointnext Services partner. In addition, the organisation is an Aruba Platinum partner – the only local company to hold this distinction – with ClearPass Policy Management competencies.

“HPE is essentially a part of Datacentrix’s DNA, and has been for many years,” states Tony de Sousa, business unit manager: Enterprise at Datacentrix. “Over the past year, Datacentrix has had a strong focus on HPE technologies like HPE GreenLake, its market-leading IT as a service offering, storage solutions, HPE Aruba networking technologies, and the first composable, software-defined infrastructure, HPE Synergy.

“HPE’s advancement over 2019 as an edge-to-cloud platform as a service company has positioned it well with analysts, and so Datacentrix has set aggressive targets for the new year, with continued focus on HPE’s Hybrid IT and Intelligent Edge offerings.

“HPE technology comprises an important flagship solution for Datacentrix; we really value the relationship and work well together. It is an honour to once again be acknowledged for our hard work, service delivery and dedication to the HPE brand,” De Sousa adds.