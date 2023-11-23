Deimos announces strategic partnership with Cloudflare: Powering African businesses with unmatched web security, performance

Andrew Mori, CEO Deimos.

Deimos, which positions itself as a leading technology solutions provider in Africa, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Deimos’ journey to become the leading cloud-native technology company on the African continent, while also reinforcing its commitment to driving innovation, security and efficiency in the cloud services landscape.

This collaboration will serve as a catalyst for businesses seeking to bolster their online presence while safeguarding their digital assets from emerging threats. By integrating Cloudflare's offerings and partnering with Deimos, African businesses can now use world-class technology while paying in their local currency. This democratisation of advanced cloud services ensures that African businesses of all sizes, across various industries, including fintech, e-commerce, healthcare and education, can compete on a global scale while safeguarding their digital infrastructure.

"Today, we take another step towards our vision of becoming Africa's premier cloud-native technology company. By combining Deimos' extensive knowledge of the African market with Cloudflare's cutting-edge solutions to make the internet more performant, reliable, secure and private, we are empowering African businesses to thrive in the digital age,” said Andrew Mori, CEO of Deimos. “This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide innovative and reliable technology solutions to businesses of all sizes across Africa."

African businesses will benefit immensely from Cloudflare's robust cyber security solutions, which protects them from threats like DDOS attacks, data breaches and malicious bots. This level of security is crucial for safeguarding sensitive customer information and maintaining business continuity, ensuring that companies can operate without disruptions or security breaches. Furthermore, with Cloudflare's extensive global network spanning 310 cities worldwide, African businesses can expect faster website loading times and reduced latency for their local and international customers. This performance boost can lead to increased customer satisfaction and higher conversion rates, offering a competitive advantage in our fast-paced digital environment.

The Deimos-Cloudflare partnership represents a transformative force in Africa's technology landscape, empowering businesses with state-of-the-art cyber security and performance solutions tailored to the unique needs of the continent. Together, Deimos and Cloudflare are paving the way for a new era of digital innovation, growth and prosperity for African businesses.

For more information about Deimos and its innovative technology solutions, please visit deimos.io.