BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Wireless

There is no new offer for Telkom, says MTN

Samuel Mungadze
By Samuel Mungadze, Africa editor
Johannesburg, 13 Jun 2023
Read time 1min 20sec
Comments (0)
Nompilo Morafo, chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer at MTN Group.
Nompilo Morafo, chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer at MTN Group.

MTN Group has denied fresh buyout negotiations to control South Africa’s third-biggest mobile operator, Telkom.

The pan-African telecom company today refuted preparing another bid for Telkom, following media speculation that MTN may again try to take control of the financially strained telephony company.

Nompilo Morafo, MTN Group's chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer, comments: "Telkom is a business with good assets. MTN remains of the view that the offer made in July 2022 would have been good for shareholders of both companies and broader stakeholders. There is no offer or official discussions at the moment."

MTN made the first move on Telkom in July 2022, engaging the company in tie-up discussions.

However, it terminated tie-up talks with Telkom after the telephony group failed to provide MTN with assurances about exclusivity.

Since then, interest in Telkom has widened, opening fierce competition to control the company.

After MTN failed bid, African Rainbow Capital-backed data-only network Rain entered the contest, seeking to merge with Telkom.

The next suitor was Toto Investments, which also wanted control of Telkom’s lucrative infrastructure, which includes a fibre network and data centres.

Yesterday, Telkom confirmed a fresh takeover bid by a consortium led by former CEO Sipho Maseko through Afrifund Investments.

The consortium, which comprises Afrifund, the Public Investment Corporation – Africa’s largest asset manager, and Mauritius-based Axian Telecom, is bidding for a 35% stake in Telkom.

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.