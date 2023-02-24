Be honest: how do you welcome your customers? Do they have to sign in manually on a sheet of paper? Do your employees have to leaf through visitor lists at the front desk? Do your customers get an impersonal guest badge? There's another way. Come across professional and modern with digital visitor management – because first impressions count.

Many large companies still have the same old procedures: guests arrive at the front desk, the person behind the counter searches for the names in a list, the visitors have to sign in manually. Then, they are often handed a somewhat worn "visitor" or "guest" badge. Next, the employees call the in-house contact and let them know that their visitor or guest has arrived.

But there's another way. More modern. Digital

In the future, instead of paper lists, your guests will be greeted at the front desk with a personal message on a screen. Someone arrives unannounced? Key data is entered quickly at the front desk. Guests are checked in and sign any necessary documents on a tablet. Using a standard webcam, a picture of the visitor is taken and then printed on an attractive personal visitor badge. And your employees hand it over to the guests. This comes across personal, professional – and leaves an impression!

Internal contacts are automatically notified of their guests' arrival in the background and the necessary parties know exactly who has entered and exited the building and when. After all, guests can check themselves out when leaving using their badges. And, of course, the solution meets all data privacy requirements.

Efficient, transparent, secure

The time has come to replace paper and impersonal visitor badges with digital visitor management from ELO. It's faster and more efficient, and makes for more satisfied visitors. The solution embodies your company and ensures a lasting impression. And you can keep track of which customers, business partners and guests are currently on premises. Data can be filtered based on different criteria, the current status is always shown and statistical analyses are available.

Preparing, handling and monitoring visitors becomes easier. All data and documents relevant for the visit are stored digitally in one location, available to everyone with the corresponding access rights.

Leave the perfect first impression with ELO Visitor. You'll find more detailed information on our website. We'd also be happy to provide you with personal consultation.

www.elo.com