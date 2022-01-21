McAfee Continues to Provide Leading Online Protection to Consumers

Today, McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE, “McAfee”), a global leader in online protection, provided an update regarding its pure-play consumer offering and the previously announced divestiture of its enterprise business.

In July 2021, McAfee completed the sale of its enterprise business. This transaction allowed McAfee to singularly focus on its consumer business and accelerate its strategy to be the leader in online protection for consumers.

“McAfee continues to safeguard the privacy, security and identity of our consumers as the digital world evolves rapidly,” said Gagan Singh, Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue and Product Officer, McAfee. “We continue to stand firm that meaningful protection is a personal right for consumers and have recently rolled out major updates and industry firsts, including McAfee Total Protection and Protection Score, that look out for consumers online, including their privacy and identity.”

The McAfee Enterprise business was purchased by Symphony Technology Group (STG). STG announced late last year that it had also purchased FireEye, a separate intelligence-led security company. STG recently announced the launch of Trellix, the business emerging from the recent combination of McAfee Enterprise and FireEye.

“STG was the right partner to help make this change for enterprise clients and employees, and we are looking forward to seeing the continued industry-leading impact that this newly combined company will have,” said Singh. “What hasn’t changed is that McAfee will continue to be at the side of consumers and partners around the globe.”

McAfee continues to operate as usual, tirelessly working to protect consumers across the globe. We thank all our customers and partners for their continued loyalty and shared goal to confidently enjoy life online.