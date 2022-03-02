Nexign and Vanrise Join Forces to Enable an End-to-End Transformational Digital Ecosystem for Communications Service Providers

Nexign, a major international supplier of BSS solutions for telcos, and Vanrise Solutions, a leading telecom solutions provider of OSS/BSS and mediation solutions, gladly announce their partnership to support communications service providers (CSPs) in their transformation goals, helping them fulfill the desired outcomes through an integrated OSS/BSS solution offering.

Nexign’s strong BSS portfolio, including online charging system, billing, and customer management solutions, is now enriched with Vanrise’s solutions and experience in mediation, workflow management, order orchestration, network inventory management, and service provisioning, which comes to translate a CSP’s strategic vision into reality. The integrated offering is aimed to foster service innovation and fast time-to-market (TTM), enabled by a dynamic solutions framework supporting new technologies and network infrastructure upgrades and ensuring scalability, business agility, and seamless integration with third-party systems for streamlined business interactions. The combined offering allows CSPs to generate new revenue streams, enhance customer experience, expand their subscriber base and stay ahead of the competition in a fast-paced world of emerging technologies and innovations, where time is real money.

“We are confident that the collaboration with Vanrise brings synergies between product portfolios, helps both companies to address customer demands and creates a strong foundation for large-scale transformation projects,” says Maxim Nartov, BDO at Nexign.

“We believe that a common vision is a key pillar in driving successful partnerships, and this is what we came to achieve with Nexign. We trust that with the synergy we have, we will together reach new heights and achieve substantial business outcomes as the combined portfolio promises unique value propositions to our targeted markets,” says Dana El Bizri, Global Channels Manager at Vanrise.

Both entities excitedly join forces to excel in delivering the CSPs’ aspirations in the African, Asian and European markets, relying on their sound telecom experience, compliance with international telecom standards, adopted agile operations, and dynamic software framework which renders complex requirements easy to achieve, guarantees a smooth deployment, and promises powerful performance, unique customer journey, and strategic business gains.

Nexign is a major supplier of BSS solutions for telecom operators across 17 countries. The company focuses on modernizing CSP’s IT systems to boost their profitability and slash TTM for new products. Over 30 years in the market, Nexign has created an extensive suite of technological solutions to support and sustain the transformation of telecom operators. Nexign’s products range from convergent BSS systems to elaborate optimization solutions for subordinate software. Nexign boasts its comprehensive approach to reorganizing all kinds of processes in the telecom industry, which offers a fresh impetus to the customer business and encourages innovations. For more details, please visit the official website and subscribe to Nexign news on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Vanrise Solutions is a leading telecom solutions provider in the fields of OSS/BSS, Interconnect & Roaming, Revenue Assurance, Fraud Management, and Network Monitoring. Vanrise’s operator-tailored solutions portfolio represents a comprehensive landscape of products that aims to streamline operations through end-to-end automation, optimize daily workflows, cut operational costs, assure revenues, shorten the time-to-market new products/services, and enable innovative digital services, leading the way to a full digital transformation. Vanrise takes pride in its successful project implementations and 50+ installations in Africa, Asia and Europe. For further information, please visit the website and subscribe to Vanrise news on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

