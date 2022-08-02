Solidigm Introduces PCIe 4.0 Solid-State Storage Drive: Solidigm™ P41 Plus

Solidigm has announced the Solidigm™ P41 Plus, the company’s first branded solid-state storage drive (SSD) since becoming a company in December 2021. The P41 Plus is an innovative PCIe 4.0 product that delivers the industry’s best combination of performance and value to PC users for everyday productivity and gaming.

Capable of delivering up to 4,125 MB/s sequential read speed, the Solidigm P41 Plus represents a breakthrough in cost efficiency, delivering great PCIe 4.0 performance at a price that won’t break the budget for everyday PC users.

The Solidigm P41 Plus features 144-layer 3D NAND and is available in an M.2 2280 form factor in capacities of 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. For increased design flexibility, the Solidigm P41 Plus is also available to OEMs in 2230 and 2242 sizes from online and retail channels.

In a move that reinforces Solidigm’s commitment to being a new paradigm in solid-state storage, the company has invested significantly in storage software to unlock the best possible user experience. The result is Solidigm Synergy™ software, an optional but highly recommended suite that includes both a storage driver and a Windows application with robust drive health monitoring tools. The Solidigm Storage Driver supports host-managed caching by monitoring usage patterns to identify high-priority data, keeping the most important items in the cache, and enabling faster reads as the drive fills up. Solidigm Synergy software can be downloaded free of charge at solidigm.com.

“Whether playing the latest PC games, managing a business, or editing family photos, the Solidigm P41 Plus delivers performance that matters to end-users while delivering incredible value,” said Sanjay Talreja, General Manager, Client Products and Solutions Group. “Powered by innovative software, the Solidigm P41 Plus provides an exceptional combination of price and performance, in addition to a software-enhanced user experience, that makes our value proposition unique.”

The first product with the Solidigm™ brand, the P41 Plus highlights the company’s commitment to delivering an industry-leading portfolio of storage solutions that includes high-performance SSDs for the client, cloud, and data center markets. Visit solidigm.com for more information.

LEARN MORE

Solidigm is attending Flash Memory Summit, August 2-4, in Santa Clara, CA. We will be showcasing our innovative solutions at Booth 509. Webinars on the P41 will be held as follows:

North America: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 10:30 a.m. PDT.

Europe: Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 4 p.m. BST. Details