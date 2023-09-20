Telkom appoints Delivery Ka Speed for township deliveries

Itumeleng Phethlo, managing executive, Consumer Retail Telkom; Godiragetse Mogajane, founder and CEO of Delivery Ka Speed; and Mmathebe Mhlongo, manager, ESD at Telkom Future.

Telkom has appointed Delivery Ka Speed, a 100% black youth-owned and township-based fast food delivery service, as one of its strategic distribution partners.

As a distributor, Delivery Ka Speed will deliver Telkom’s products in Gauteng, Limpopo and North West townships.

Delivery Ka Speed offers food delivery services around township areas.

As part of the partnership, the delivery platform will offer customers the opportunity to purchase Telkom prepaid LTE products and unlimited LTE data offerings via the start-up’s app and have them delivered.

Telkom says it has donated 10 new motorbikes, worth R300 000, to the firm, to help drive Telkom products into townships in Gauteng, Limpopo and the North West.

To enable Delivery Ka Speed, which means ‘speedy delivery’ in local Pretoria slang, to fulfil its delivery promise, it will also receive airtime worth R10 000 from Telkom.

“The partnership with Delivery Ka Speed is part of Telkom's overarching plan to create connectivity touch points within townships, meeting the increasing demand for digital products and services driven by the adoption of a digital-first lifestyle,” says Dr Mmaki Jantjies, Telkom group executive of innovation and transformation.

Telkom believes the delivery bikes will create a new revenue stream, by hiring local unemployed youth through a “rent-to-own” agreement with the independent delivery partners.

Founded in 2021, Delivery Ka Speed says its mission is to provide convenience to the township market through delivery services, while cultivating the culture of gig work for the township unemployed youth.

Godiragetse Mogajane, founder and CEO of Delivery Ka Speed, states: “The partnership significantly alleviates the financial burden for our young entrepreneurs, making the opportunity to own and operate delivery bikes more attainable.

“We are grateful that Telkom FutureMakers and Telkom Consumer Service Business Retail have seen our young people’s potential and joined hands with us to pave a solid future for them and with them.”

Telkom says the FutureMakers accelerator’s core mandate is to cultivate the digital economy by investing in and nurturing a new generation of enterprises owned by black entrepreneurs.

Earlier this year, the enterprise and supplier development initiative announced its first cohort for its Township Innovation Incubator Programme.

According to Telkom, the nationwide programme is a culmination of a year-long search for high-calibre entrepreneurs who have developed tech products or services that seek to make difference in society.