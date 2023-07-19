Optimi Mandela Day initiative: Reading with comprehension

Reading with comprehension.

Optimi Group, which positions itself as a leading educational organisation, is excited to announce the launch of a new Mandela Day initiative aimed at motivating children to read. The programme will provide free virtual lessons to aid grade 4 children in improving their reading comprehension and ultimately enhance their reading scores. In the spirit of Mandela Day, the lessons will total 67 minutes.

Literacy plays a fundamental role in shaping the future of our society, and at Optimi, we firmly believe in the power of education to transform lives. However, we understand that motivating children to read and learn can sometimes be a challenge. Therefore, we have developed this innovative initiative to inspire and encourage young minds to embrace the joy of learning.

Research has shown that reading with comprehension is a vital skill that not only enhances academic performance, but also promotes creativity, empathy and cognitive development. The recent Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS, 2021) survey results are, however, worrisome. As published by the Department of Basic Education, 81% of grade 4 children were not able to reach the lowest benchmark of the study. Equitable access to learning materials is sited as a contributing factor.



The Mandela Day initiative extends Optimi’s commitment to make education accessible and enjoyable for all children. By providing free virtual lessons, we aim to foster a love for reading and equip children with essential skills that will benefit them throughout their academic journey and beyond.



In addition to the virtual lessons, we will also provide resources and reading materials to supplement the learning experience. We believe that access to quality educational materials is crucial in creating an environment conducive to learning.

Optimi Group invites schools, parents and organisations to join hands with us in this initiative. Please share these free resources, easily accessed on YouTube, with any learner aged 10. By working together, we can inspire a love for learning among children and empower them to become lifelong learners.

For more information about the Mandela Day initiative and how to participate, please visit Optimi’s YouTube page.