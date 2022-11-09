Wipro Appoints Warren Zambelli as the Managing Director, Africa

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced the appointment of Warren Zambelli as the Managing Director for Africa.

Zambelli has over 20 years of experience spanning capital markets, banking, insurance, telecom and retail. His formative years were spent in various front-office environments affording him context for how products and services are consumed, post which he entered professional services, partaking in the build of new practices. He has held various roles in leadership, professionalising and expanding businesses while aiding clients to setup, transform and optimise across Africa. He joins from Mastercard where he was the Advisors Division Lead and member of the OpCo across Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Our ambition is to be the leading and most responsible organization of our industry in Africa, and Warren’s coming onboard is an important step towards realizing this. His vast consulting and services experience in the African markets and in key growth sectors such as financial services and retail, positions him ideally to lead our sustainable growth. I wish him all the best in this exciting journey,” said Anis Chenchah, member of the Wipro Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer, APMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa), Wipro Limited.

“It is a privilege to be entrusted with the Wipro people and business in the Africa markets that offer such a promising future. We are conscious of our purpose, eagerly anticipate further partnerships with clients to accelerate the realisation of their objectives, and are passionate to deliver on our commitment to social good affording collective growth,” said Warren Zambelli.

He holds numerous undergraduate certifications in business management including a bachelor’s degree with specialisation in (financial and general) management from the University of South Africa (UNISA), and an executive postgraduate development program from Wits Business School (WBS).