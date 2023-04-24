Immersion cooling: revolutionary solution for data centre cooling in SA

In recent years, data centres have become a crucial aspect of modern technology and have rapidly expanded worldwide. As data centres become increasingly essential for businesses, the need for efficient cooling solutions becomes more pressing. The excessive heat generated by data centres can result in system downtime, equipment damage and increased energy consumption. To address this issue, Engineered Fluids Africa has launched its innovative immersion cooling solution. In this press release, we'll discuss the company's launch and the benefits of immersion cooling.

Launch of Immersion Cooling Project

Engineered Fluids Africa, which specialises in single-phase immersion cooling, has launched its products and systems in South Africa. The immersion cooling fluid and systems are designed to provide an innovative and efficient solution for cooling data centres. The company's immersion cooling technology is based on the principle of submerging server components in their proprietary di-electric coolant, which effectively dissipates heat generated by the servers. This technology is particularly beneficial for high-density data centres and can result in significant energy savings for operators and clients.

Benefits of immersion cooling

Immersion cooling offers several benefits over traditional cooling methods. These include:

Improved energy efficiency: Immersion cooling can result in up to 95% energy savings compared to traditional cooling solutions. This is because immersion cooling eliminates the need for air conditioning, which is a major energy consumer in data centres. Increased density: Immersion cooling allows for higher-density computing, as the servers can be placed closer together without the risk of overheating. This results in space savings and can also reduce the overall footprint of the data centre. Reduced maintenance: Immersion cooling eliminates the need for fans, which are prone to failure and require regular maintenance. This can result in significant cost savings over time. Increased reliability: Immersion cooling provides a more reliable cooling solution, as there are fewer moving parts and less risk of equipment failure.

Frequently asked questions

Q: Is immersion cooling safe for server components?

A: Yes, Engineered Fluids products are safe for server components. The coolant used is non-conductive, non-corrosive as well as biodegradable and the servers are designed to be submerged in the coolant. We have also tested materials extensively and have a comprehensive list on our website

Q: Is immersion cooling more expensive than traditional cooling solutions?

A: Immersion cooling requires a similar upfront investment to traditional infrastructure, with significant cost savings over time due to increased energy efficiency and reduced maintenance costs. There is also a significant decrease in footprint required.

Q: Can immersion cooling be used in all types of data centres?

A: Immersion cooling is particularly beneficial for high-density data centres. However, it can be used in all types of data centres.

Conclusion

The launch of Engineered Fluids Africa in South Africa marks a significant step forward for data centre cooling technology. Immersion cooling offers several benefits over traditional cooling methods, including improved energy efficiency, increased density, reduced maintenance and increased reliability. As the demand for data centres continues to grow, immersion cooling is poised to become an increasingly popular solution for efficient and effective cooling.

Engineered Fluids Africa will be exhibiting a live immersion display at The Future Energy Show taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre on 25 and 26 April 2023. Please come view and meet the team. Entry is free.