Westcon-Comstor brings NettApp’s Partner Sphere programme to SA

Dorio Bowes, Comstor director at Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa.

Westcon-Comstor has partnered with global data storage and data management vendor NetApp to bring its Partner Sphere programme to the South African market.

Dorio Bowes, Comstor director at Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa, says the programme will provide the distribution company’s customers and resellers with access to NetApp’s partner services as well as next-gen cloud-first and flash solutions.

Westcon-Comstor will ‘shrink-wrap’ the partner-centric engagement model for local partners and integrate its services with NetApp’s technology.

The distributor described the programme’s tiering criteria as "simplified, flexible, progressive and clear” and says this will assist its resellers to leverage benefits including co-selling, co-marketing, services, collaboration, and enablement.

It plans to promote partners with validated capabilities aligned with NetApp's strategic focus areas to help it grow its regional market share.

"Partner programmes are central to the success of the distribution ecosystem, and this collaboration with NetApp is just further evidence that, while we are a distributor who always thinks local, we continue to strive to act global,” says Bowes.