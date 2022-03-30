Synergis Software to Host Drawing Management & Collaboration Panel with Leaders from Eversource, Hoosier, and Great River Energy

Synergis Software to Host Drawing Management and Collaboration Panel with Leaders from Eversource, Hoosier, and Great River Energy. Engineering and IT experts from three Utilities come together for a live webinar to discuss the costs of drawing management chaos, their solutions, the business impact, and best practices. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Synergis Software, a global leader in engineering document management and workflow solutions, is hosting a free live panel for engineering, operations, and IT leaders who want to learn how to overcome drawing management and collaboration chaos and create a more resilient, adaptable, and secure utility.

The live 90-minute webinarwill take place on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. EDT. The panel will be moderated by Scott Lamond, Vice President at Synergis Software with these guest panelists:

Paul J. Melzen, P.E., Director, Eversource Substation Engineering & Design

Blake Donley, Principal Systems Analyst, Great River Energy

Bernie Voges, Senior Protection Engineer, Hoosier Energy

Discussion topics will include the advantages of a centralized platform for drawing management and collaboration, best practices, and lessons learned for implementation and user adoption. Attendees will gain insights that will help them:

Align engineering, construction, field service, and operations

Ensure fast access to the right version, day or night

Eliminate expensive mistakes and outages

Simplify collaboration and accelerate projects

Capture tribal knowledge and secure digital assets

Streamline compliance and drive standards

The live Q&A session will allow attendees to get their questions answered.

The live Q&A session will allow attendees to get their questions answered.

“Our utility customers know the hidden costs and inefficiencies of doing business without a centralized drawing management and collaboration solution that aligns engineering, field service, operations, and construction,” says Scott Lamond, vice president at Synergis Software. “With our Adept engineering document management solution, utilities will increase asset reliability, improve operational efficiency, reduce compliance and safety risk, and lower operating costs.”

Paul Melzen, director, Eversource substation engineering and design says, “In addition to configuration control, drawing management has become more and more critical to reliability and compliance. If the drawings don't represent what's in the field, it's just a human error trap."

“When the people in the field can’t find the correct drawing, it can result in more man-hours spent to resolve an issue, which can have a direct impact on our customers,” adds Melzen. “Moreover, if we're designing and bidding on a project using inaccurate drawings, we’re exposing ourselves to the risk of change orders from our engineering and construction contractors. Not only can these issues have significant cost impacts to the company, but they can also impact compliance, reliability and safety.”

Synergis Adept is a proven solution used by utility customers such as Con Edison, Northwestern Energy, San Diego Gas & Electric, Dominion Energy, Emera Companies, Lansing Board of Water and Light, California Water Authority, Platte River Authority, Turlock Irrigation District and more.

For further information on the webinar or to register, visit the event page event page. If you can't attend, register to receive the replay.