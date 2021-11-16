IHS Holding Limited Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Unaudited)

IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) (“IHS Towers” or the “Company”), one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure in the world by tower count, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Sam Darwish, IHS Towers Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am delighted to be reporting our first set of results as a public company and am pleased with our financial and operational performance, which met our expectations. Today, we are the fourth largest independent multinational tower company and the only such company focused solely on emerging markets, where our critical infrastructure helps connect underserved communities to bridge the digital divide.

Our global tower count now stands at more than 30,500, which is almost 3,000 more than last year as a result of our acquisitions in Latam earlier this year and our new build program there. In Nigeria, we are rolling out fiber connectivity, as well as our rural telephony offering which is connecting some of the most remote communities.

We continue to enhance our revenue through investments in ancillary telecom infrastructure technologies such as small cells, DAS and fiber and are excited about the imminent closure of the TIM fiber transaction. Our diversification strategy remains an important focus, as evidenced by the TIM fiber transaction and our entry last month into Egypt through a licensed partnership. Together, these transactions continue our focus on attractive growth markets, while reducing our risk premium, demonstrating IHS’ continued commitment to the African and Latam continents and illustrating the types of exciting digital infrastructure opportunities available to us in the emerging markets.

As a newly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange, delivering strong organic and inorganic growth, we look forward to the future and are satisfied with the results we have announced today.”

The table below sets forth select unaudited financial results for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020:

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and RLFCF are non-IFRS financial measures. See “Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures” for additional information and a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS measures.



During the third quarter of 2021, revenue was $400.5 million compared to $368.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $32.2 million, or 8.7%. The third quarter of 2020 was positively impacted by a one-time revenue catch-up of $13.1 million driven by retrospective currency-related amendments to contracts with MTN Nigeria Communications PLC. Organic growth was $43.6 million, or 11.8%. Organic growth was driven primarily by escalations, lease amendments and foreign exchange resets, as well as new sites and new colocations. Aggregate inorganic revenue was $6.8 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2021. The increases in organic and the value of inorganic revenue in the period were partially offset by a negative 4.9% movement in foreign exchange rates of $18.2 million.

Loss for the period was $30.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $20.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in loss for the period reflects the aggregate impact of the positive one-time revenue catch-up of $13.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, and year-on-year increases in cost of sales and administrative expenses resulting from incremental costs associated with our transition to public company status and also higher power generation costs. It is also impacted by an increase in the impairment of property, plant and equipment and prepaid land rent primarily resulting from a year-on-year increase of $37.8 million in our Nigeria segment. This year-on-year increase is mainly driven by the rationalization program agreed with a key customer which resulted in the impairment of the related towers and related prepaid land rent in the current year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $219.7 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $229.4 million, for the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 54.9%. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA primarily reflects the aggregate impact of the positive one-time revenue catch-up of $13.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, and year-on-year increases in cost of sales and administrative expenses resulting from incremental costs associated with our transition to public company status and also higher power generation costs.

Cash from operations and RLFCF for the third quarter of 2021 were $205.7 million and $73.6 million, respectively, compared to $210.2 million and $82.0 million, respectively, for the third quarter of 2020.

The year-on-year decreases in cash from operations and RLFCF result primarily from the aggregate impact of the positive one-time revenue catch-up of $13.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 and the year-on-year increases in cost of sales and administrative expenses, as a result of incremental costs associated with our transition to public company status, and also higher power generation costs.

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

During the third quarter of 2021, capital expenditure was $81.6 million compared to $61.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase is primarily driven by the Nigeria segment - an increase in augmentation capital expenditure of $17.1 million, and an increase in capital expenditure for new sites of $18.0 million, partially offset by a decrease in maintenance capital expenditure of $8.1 million, and a decrease in other capital expenditure of $8.5 million, year-on-year for the three month period ended September 30, 2021.

On May 5, 2021, the Company signed agreements with TIM S.A. (“TIM”) to acquire a controlling interest in FiberCo Soluções de Infraestrutura Ltda. (“FiberCo”), which will include select TIM fiber assets and provide fiber optic infrastructure services as an Open Fiber Network Service Provider. Under the agreements, IHS Towers will, through one of its Brazilian subsidiaries, own a 51% stake and TIM the remaining 49%. This transaction is expected to close imminently.

FINANCING ACTIVITIES AND LIQUIDITY

Approximate U.S. dollar equivalent values for non-USD denominated facilities stated below are translated from the currency of the debt at the relevant exchange rates on September 30, 2021.

The Group ended the third quarter of 2021 with $2,523 million of total debt and $501 million of cash and cash equivalents.

IHS Holding Revolving Credit Facility: IHS Holding Limited entered into an amendment and restatement agreement dated June 2, 2021 with Citibank Europe Plc, UK Branch as facility agent, or the RCF Amendment and Restatement Agreement, which amended and restated the $225 million revolving credit facility agreement dated March 30, 2020. The commitments under the Restated IHS Holding Revolving Credit Facility were subsequently increased to $270 million, pursuant to an increase confirmation entered into by IHS Holding Limited and RMB International (Mauritius Limited) on July 23, 2021, and a further increase confirmation between IHS Holding Limited and the Royal Bank of Canada that became effective on October 14, 2021. The Restated IHS Holding Revolving Credit Facility will terminate in March 2023 unless further extended in accordance with its terms for successive 12-month periods up to and including March 2025. As of September 30, 2021, the Restated IHS Holding Revolving Credit Facility was undrawn and had $245 million in available borrowing capacity, which could be increased to up to $300 million.

IHS Holding Bridge Facility: IHS Holding Limited entered into a $500 million bridge facility agreement dated August 10, 2021, or the IHS Holding Bridge Facility. The IHS Holding Bridge Facility will terminate 12 months from its signing date, unless extended for a period of six months after the original termination date on the request of IHS Holding Limited.

IHS Netherlands Holdco B.V. Notes: On September 18, 2019, our wholly owned subsidiary, IHS Netherlands Holdco B.V., issued $500 million of 7.125% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”), and $800 million of 8.0% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes”, and, together with the 2025 Notes, the “Notes”). The 2025 Notes mature on March 18, 2025, and the 2027 Notes mature on September 18, 2027. On July 31, 2020, IHS Netherlands Holdco B.V. issued an additional $140 million in aggregate principal amount of 2027 Notes and an additional $10 million in aggregate principal amount of 2025 Notes, resulting in an aggregate principal amount of $510 million of 2025 Notes and $940 million of 2027 Notes. The Notes are guaranteed by IHS Holding Limited, IHS Netherlands NG1 B.V., IHS Netherlands NG2 B.V., Nigeria Tower Interco B.V., IHS (Nigeria) Limited, IHS Towers NG Limited and INT Towers Limited.

Senior Credit Facilities: IHS Netherlands Holdco B.V., IHS (Nigeria) Limited, IHS Towers NG Limited, INT Towers Limited and IHS Holding Limited entered into an amendment and restatement agreement dated September 29, 2021 with Ecobank Nigeria Limited as agent, or the Senior Credit Facilities Amendment and Restatement Agreement, which amended and restated the facilities agreement dated September 3, 2019 to align with the amendments to the indenture governing the Notes (as defined above) issued by IHS Netherlands Holdco B.V., as set forth in a consent solicitation statement dated June 14, 2021, and to add IHS Holding Limited as a guarantor. This facility was fully drawn down in 2019.

