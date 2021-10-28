Fujitsu, Israeli start-up Autofleet embark on global strategic co-operation

Fujitsu and Autofleet (head office: Israel, CEO: Kobi Eisenberg; hereinafter referred to as Autofleet), providing an optimisation platform for fleets, leveraging AI for demand prediction and vehicle dispatching technology, have agreed to embark on global strategic co-operation to develop sustainable logistics solutions and contribute to the resolution of issues including labour shortages in the logistics industry and environmental problems. To kick-start co-creation activities, Fujitsu has made a strategic investment in Autofleet through a corporate venture capital fund managed by its subsidiary Fujitsu Ventures.[1]

Logistics represents a critical element in the infrastructure of society, and enriches people's lives by supporting economic development within a complex ecosystem. Changes in people's lifestyles with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has upended existing consumer business models, highlighting the importance of logistics as demand for shipping and e-commerce services increase dramatically.

These trends have exposed fundamental weaknesses in the global supply chain, as the logistics industry confronts new challenges posed by labour shortages and environmental issues due to increased CO2 emissions. With this latest move, Fujitsu and Autofleet recognise the urgent need to develop more dynamic and resilient models for logistics to ultimately deliver more efficient and environmentally sustainable approaches.

By combining Autofleet's platform, with Fujitsu’s know-how in systems development and industry expertise in logistics, the two companies aim to leverage their joint activities to develop and bring to market sustainable global logistics solutions.

The two companies envision use cases including solutions for the dynamic allocation of trucks for last-mile transport for home delivery, where demand for logistics fluctuates widely, as well as vehicle matching[2] for emergency transport, the co-ordination of mixed vehicles transporting passengers, and freight with public transport. The companies will also explore the possibilities of route optimisation solutions based on the location of charging points for electric vehicles, which are being introduced in the logistics industry with the aim of achieving decarbonisation targets.

This partnership will be introduced during a virtual session during Fujitsu's flagship digital experience, "Fujitsu ActivateNow 2021" Session 2 (https://event.jp.fujitsu.com/activatenow/), during the "Green DX Accelerated Through Sustainable and Resilient Logistics" part of the "Trusted Society Day" scheduled for Friday, 29 October for audiences in Japan (available on demand from 29 October until 30 November).

[1] Fujitsu Ventures Limited: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Hideaki Yajima https://www.fujitsu.com/jp/group/fjv/en/#about

[2] Matching of vehicles: Matching of truck operators with cosigners for freight transportation

