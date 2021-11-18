Networks Unlimited bolsters Networking and Storage Division with two new hires

Katinka van Reenen, Networks Unlimited Product Manager, Hitachi Vantara.

Following on from the appointment earlier this year of a new business unit head in the Networking and Storage Division, Networks Unlimited has strengthened this division further with two additional new hires in its F5 and Hitachi Vantara areas.

This is according to Gideon Coetzee, the unit’s General Manager, who explains: “Networks Unlimited has had a valued working relationship with F5 for over seven years now, while we began our official working relationship with Hitachi Vantara more recently, in 2019.

“F5 is a US-based multicloud application security and delivery company, which will be looked after by our new F5 Product Manager, Ruan du Preez. Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure, data management and analytics, and digital solutions subsidiary of Japanese multinational Hitachi, allows Networks Unlimited to offer large, solution-based offerings in a data centre ecosystem. Katinka van Reenen is now the Product Manager for Hitachi Vantara.”

Van Reenen says: “My IT career started at IBM in 2004, and since then I have been a project and programme manager working for various companies in the IT industry, from data centre infrastructure to networking and web acceleration. Having worked for Hitachi Vantara for 12 years, in capacities including engagement manager, I know that I can bring a substantial amount of knowledge to my new role.

Ruan du Preez: Networks Unlimited Product Manager, F5.

“During this time, I established a professional services sales team, based in Poland, to assist with all professional services scoping for the EMEA region. This allowed me broad exposure both to the Hitachi Vantara professional service offerings, as well as customer engagements across Europe.”

Joining the conversation in turn, Du Preez adds: “I have worked for some 20 years in the IT arena, across distribution, vendor and channel-focused areas. I am a firm believer that strong partnerships are key to success for the vendors, distributors and value-added resellers alike, in order to drive solutions at end-customer level and for solving business challenges in an ever-changing landscape.

“As ransomware, data leaks, DDOS and other attacks on businesses of all sizes have continued gaining momentum, companies such as F5 have persistently reinvented themselves. F5’s recent acquisitions, namely NGINX and SHAPE, have strengthened its leadership within this space even further.

“I am very pleased to join Network Unlimited because the inspirational values that the company has developed over the years, including integrity, empowerment, accountability, vision and community, align perfectly with my personal values.”

Coetzee concludes: “As business technology consultants, one of Networks Unlimited’s key objectives is to become a trusted partner for C-suite executives, helping our clients to make the right IT decisions in order to achieve their key business objectives. I am looking forward to moving the Networking and Storage Division on to new heights with the assistance of my two new product managers for F5 and Hitachi Vantara.”

