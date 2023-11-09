PayRetailers Announces its Participation in SiGMA Europe 2023 in Malta

(Photo: Business Wire)

PayRetailers, the leading global provider of payment solutions for Latin America is pleased to announce its participation in the SiGMA Europe event. This event will be held at the MHH shipbuilding yards in Valletta, Malta, from November 13 to 17, 2023.

The SiGMA Europe event represents an exceptional opportunity for the iGaming community and companies related to this sector. The event will include 800 sponsors and exhibitors, 25,000 delegates and 250 keynote speakers. In addition, it will offer eight networking side events and networking dinners, providing an ideal environment for the exchange of ideas and collaboration among industry experts.

PayRetailers will be present at the event at booth 1006, where it will present its Payment Orchestration and acquiring solutions specially designed for the iGaming industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover how PayRetailers' innovative technology brings intelligence and efficiency to the payment process, transforming the way businesses manage their transactions.

PayRetailers has experienced a very successful 2023, with notable improvements to its payment processing system and the expansion of its operations to new regions, including Sofia, Bulgaria. These developments have consolidated PayRetailers' position as a leading player in the fintech industry, focusing on offering localised and secure payment solutions to local and international businesses.

SiGMA Europe Malta 2023 - Revolutionizing the Gaming Industry

PayRetailers has previously participated in SiGMA Americas in Sao Paulo and is now proud to be part of SiGMA Europe in Malta. At this pivotal event for the gaming industry, the Spanish company will present its robust payment system, highlighting its commitment to maximum security and an exceptional payment experience for players. PayRetailers' solutions are tailored to each Latin American country, offering preferred payment methods and convenient currency conversion.

The participation of PayRetailers in these events highlights its dedication to creating value for merchants and ensuring seamless and secure payment solutions for businesses in a variety of industries. By joining SiGMA Europe, PayRetailers accelerates its mission to empower merchants and businesses with cutting-edge payment solutions.