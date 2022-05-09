Video: Stratus Technologies value proposition

Stratus Technologies is the leading global provider of edge computing platforms, delivering solutions that solve control and automations pains like latency, bandwidth, cyber security and unplanned downtime.

We’d like to invite you to watch the third video from Pieter van der Merwe, Regional Manager Sales and Business Development of Africa and the Middle East, where he talks about how Stratus Technologies helps drive your digital transformation with simple solutions that enhance and protect your automation and control systems.

The edge is where the action is and Stratus is your reliable partner.