Quectel announces industry-first certification of satellite communication module on Skylo network (Photo: Business Wire)

CES – Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, is pleased to announce the successful certification of Quectel's NTN-enabled module, the CC660D-LS, for use on the network by Skylo, the leading non-terrestrial network (NTN) service provider. The module is the first to be certified by Skylo for use on its network and enables seamless and reliable IoT-NTN connectivity for any standard device that incorporates the module and has a view of the sky.

Quectel has developed the CC660D-LS module specifically to provide dependable and efficient, two-way, satellite communication capabilities. With the module's certification on the Skylo network, businesses and organizations can harness the power of Skylo's ubiquitous satellite connectivity to enable IoT applications in remote and challenging environments, ensuring that data is transmitted securely and reliably.

The CC660D-LS module provides a range of flexible connectivity options, encompassing L-band, S-band, and Band 23 connections. Notably, this module is equipped to support 3GPP Release 17 IoT non-terrestrial network (IoT-NTN) connections, reflecting its advanced capabilities. Prioritizing reliable connectivity, the CC660D-LS module excels in facilitating two-way communication. Furthermore, the module extends its support to both IP and Non-IP service networks. This dual capability ensures not only enhanced connectivity but also heightened service availability. The CC660D-LS module stands as a comprehensive solution for robust and versatile connectivity needs.

"We are delighted that Skylo has certified our NTN Satellite Communication Module for its network," said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "This certification reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality satellite communication solutions to our customers worldwide. By collaborating with Skylo, we enable businesses to unlock new opportunities and achieve their IoT goals, regardless of where they are located."

The Skylo certification process involved rigorous testing and evaluation to ensure that the CC660D-LS module meets stringent quality and performance standards, including 3GPP Release-17 standards and Skylo's Standards Plus qualifications. Skylo's network is designed to provide global coverage, ensuring that IoT devices equipped with Quectel's module can stay connected in areas with limited terrestrial infrastructure.

"We are excited to welcome Quectel's CC660D-LS module to our ecosystem of certified devices," said Dr Andrew Nuttall, CTO and Co-Founder of Skylo. "This certification is a testament to our commitment to providing the most reliable and expansive satellite based IoT connectivity. By partnering with industry leaders like Quectel, we empower device manufacturers of all types to expand their IoT applications, add additional review streams, and deliver a superior customer experience that requires no change in user behavior."

Quectel's CC660D-LS module is suitable for a wide range of applications, including asset tracking, fleet management, agriculture, maritime, and more. The module's compact design and low-power consumption make it an ideal choice for battery-powered IoT devices that require long-term, uninterrupted connectivity.

Quectel’s IoT modules are developed with security at the core. From product architecture to firmware/software development, Quectel incorporates leading industry practices and standards, mitigating potential vulnerabilities with third party independent test houses and have incorporated security practices like generating SBOMs and VEX files as well as performing firmware binary analysis into the entire software development lifecycle.

IoT developers now can streamline their development process by combining Quectel modules with Quectel's antennas and pre-certification services, effectively reducing both costs and time-to-market for their IoT devices. For the CC660D-LS satellite module, Quectel offers the YECN028AA and YFCA011AA antennas, providing developers with versatile options to enhance connectivity and expedite the deployment of their innovative solutions.