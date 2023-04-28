Finnish President on state visit to SA

The president of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, is on a state visit to South Africa currently and met with SA’s President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday.

Today, he is giving a speech and having discussions with students at the Witwatersrand University, in Johannesburg, with his speech topic being how to respond to common challenges in the era of shifting geopolitics.

During his visit, the President will also meet local foreign policy experts. His discussions with President Ramaphosa focused on geopolitical situations and security, global challenges such as climate change, problems related to food security and their impacts on the African countries, and the bilateral relations between Finland and South Africa.

The Finnish President also participated in a discussion event about the countries’ joint opportunities of using smart, safe and sustainable solutions for promoting sustainable growth, which was also attended by representatives of Finnish and South African trade and industry.

