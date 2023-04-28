BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Security

Finnish President on state visit to SA

Issued by CyberVision
Johannesburg, 28 Apr 2023
Visit our press office CyberVision Press Office
Read time 1min 50sec
Comments (0)

The president of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, is on a state visit to South Africa currently and met with SA’s President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday.

Today, he is giving a speech and having discussions with students at the Witwatersrand University, in Johannesburg, with his speech topic being how to respond to common challenges in the era of shifting geopolitics.

During his visit, the President will also meet local foreign policy experts. His discussions with President Ramaphosa focused on geopolitical situations and security, global challenges such as climate change, problems related to food security and their impacts on the African countries, and the bilateral relations between Finland and South Africa.

The Finnish President also participated in a discussion event about the countries’ joint opportunities of using smart, safe and sustainable solutions for promoting sustainable growth, which was also attended by representatives of Finnish and South African trade and industry.

“We are very impressed with President Niinistö coming back to South Africa again,” commented Grant Chapman, MD of the South African cyber security organisation Cybervision, which has been doing business with the Finnish cyber security company WithSecure (previously F-Secure) throughout Africa for 30 years now.

“WithSecure is the largest cyber security organisation in Europe and we have always found dealing with them and the Finnish people very rewarding, with them always being very decent and totally honest. In fact, President Niinistö last visited South Africa in 2013 when he attended the memorial service for President Nelson Mandela,” added Chapman.

Finland has also been voted as the happiest country on earth for the past six years, according to the World Happiness Survey. “This is apparently due to much lower income inequality, the freedom to make decisions, high social support and low levels of corruption, which are some of the main reasons why Cybervision is so fortunate to be doing business with the Finnish cyber security company WithSecure.” 

Editorial contacts

Grant Chapman
(087) 3300 011
Grant@cybervision.co.za
See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.