gamma. Expands Africa & Middle East Commitment With the Addition of Music Industry Veterans and Pioneers

gamma., the artist-first multimedia platform providing creative and business services across all artistic and commercial formats, today announced an expansion of its commitment to Africa and the Middle East with the addition of two impactful music industry pioneers to the region’s executive team.

The executive appointments include legendary Nigerian songwriter and recording artist LarryGaaga joining as Vice President/General Manager of Africa, and pioneering Arab artist and DJ, Dany Neville taking the role of Vice President, A&R, Middle East. Gaaga will be based in Lagos and Neville in Dubai.

Historically, international labels have headquartered their African operations solely in South Africa, with Nigeria often having satellite presence. gamma. is rewriting this narrative by investing its largest resource focus in Nigeria, recognizing its position as the leading country in terms of the global export of music.

Taken together, these actions amplify the foundation that gamma. and its digital distribution arm Vydia have built in the region, increasing the company’s capabilities and resources and ensuring a two-way exchange of culture and opportunity for artists worldwide.

“gamma.’s mission is to both nurture talent local to Africa and the Middle East into global superstars, as well as to open the continent for Western artists to reach new fans and opportunities,” said Sipho Dlamini, President Africa & Middle East, gamma. “Both Larry and Dany have the historical background and cultural fluency critical to establishing the relationships and resources necessary for us to succeed.”

Most recently, Gaaga was Vice President of Def Jam Africa, where he led the label’s A&R division. In his new role, Gaaga will oversee gamma.'s operations across the entire African continent. His visionary leadership and guidance to the teams in both Nigeria and South Africa will drive the company’s growth, development, and ultimate success across the region.

“Larry and Dany’s extensive experience, deep understanding of the local music landscapes, and relentless passion for nurturing talent are welcome additions to the gamma. family,” said gamma. Co-founder & CEO Larry Jackson. “Together, they will strengthen our market presence and drive significant growth across Africa and the Middle East.”

Gaaga's primary focus will be on providing strategic direction for long-term success, driving revenue growth, and expanding market reach across Africa. He will spearhead initiatives to develop local talent, ensuring their success both domestically and on the global stage through collaborations and partnerships with the wider group.

Naomi Campbell, a prominent figure in the global entertainment community and Special Advisor to gamma., played a crucial role in fostering the partnership between Gaaga and the company. “Artistic brilliance knows no bounds,” says Campbell. “Larry’s appointment exemplifies the spirit of artistic empowerment. I am thrilled to have played a part in bringing his visionary talents to this artist-first platform.”

“I am honored and excited to take on the role of Vice President/General Manager of Africa,” said Gaaga. “This presents a unique opportunity to contribute to the growth of the entertainment industry across the continent, promoting local talent and showcasing the incredible creativity and diversity of our artists to the world.”

Pioneering Arab artist and DJ, Dany Neville has joined gamma. as Vice President of A&R, Middle East. From launching the regions’ first urban radio show in 2000 to collaborating with iconic artists like Snoop Dogg, T Pain, Kymani Marley, Kid Ink and DJ Snake among others, his journey has been replete with groundbreaking milestones. Dany’s achievements include performing at the MTV Music Awards, winning prestigious awards such as Time Out’s Best UAE DJ, and becoming the first UAE-born DJ to play at Tomorrowland. He’s known for transcending borders and uniting culture, leaving an indelible mark on the global music scene.

“This is a unique opportunity to showcase the talent and culture of the Middle East to the world,” said Neville. “gamma. is a unique company with the right tools and people needed to elevate this region to even greater heights in the world of music and entertainment.”