Anglo American kicks off digital skills drive

Anglo American is rolling out an ICT programme in 109 schools around its mining operations in SA.

This, in a move to give thousands of learners and community members skills they need to enter the digital job market, says the mining giant.

The initiative includes installing technology infrastructure and devices in all the schools, providing ICT courses and training to improve digital literacy and skills, a student engagement platform to support primary and secondary learners, and ongoing support to ensure its sustainability.

Anglo indicates the project, which is being done in collaboration with a range of partners, will cost an estimated R70 million and forms part of its broader education programme being piloted in SA, in partnership with JET Education Services.

For the 109 schools, each will receive a lockable trolley that includes a projector, smart screen, 45 devices (laptops in secondary schools and tablets in primary schools), and a WiFi dongle.

In addition, dedicated IT labs will be installed in eight of the schools, with the support of IT Master, Accenture and HCL. Between them, Accenture and HCL donated 155 desktop computers towards the initiative, and IT Master will prepare the devices and set up the labs.

A further 400 tablets have been given to 100 early childhood development centres for learning, play and engagement.

According to Zaheera Soomar, Anglo American head of education and community skills, ensuring its sustainability will be a key element of the programme.

Therefore, the implementation partners will work with the schools to ensure they can continue driving this programme by themselves, without hand-holding and daily support, explains Soomar.

“In South Africa, education has long been a key tool in the fight against poverty, inequality and unemployment. But simply getting children through matric isn’t enough,” she comments.

“In a country where more than 12.5 million people are unemployed, we’ve got to give them the skills they need to survive, and thrive, in the so-called fourth industrial revolution.”

Nasreen Sain, Anglo American SED ICT manager, adds: “We’ve got to be doing more to embed ICT into our schools and communities. This is absolutely critical for any form of economic participation after school. School leavers and community members who do not have access to devices, an internet connection and digital skills cannot participate in the digital economy.”