New Redstor website puts SA MSPs first

Redstor, a born-in-the cloud software vendor and provider of the smarter cloud backup platform of choice for managed service providers (MSPs), has unveiled its new website. Featuring a new user-friendly design, the site has been updated to provide more effective onboarding for MSPs.

“We are a 100% channel-focused business. The new site reflects our complete commitment to our MSPs. Soon, we will be introducing a partner programme that includes a new partner directory that enables customers to conveniently contact a South African Redstor reseller directly. As part of this, the site will provide MSPs with access to co-branded marketplaces, lead referrals, discounts and NFR usage, among others,” says Dylan Cairns, Channel Partner Marketing Manager (MEA) at Redstor.

The content on the site is designed to reinforce the value proposition Redstor provides local MSPs.

Smarter recovery. Redstor is the only cloud backup service with on-demand recovery of files and databases, in an instant.

Smarter management. Redstor uses cloud backup technology with the broadest coverage of data sources through one app, which can be set up in under 60 seconds.

Outsmarting data threats. Proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) is infused throughout Redstor’s service to detect malware threats before they become attacks. It automatically identifies sensitive data to reduce the risk of data exposure.

Smarter support. Redstor has unrivalled sales and marketing support. When coupled with its unique AI-powered insight, the company can help MSPs proactively identify revenue opportunities.

“The intuitive design and jam-packed content on the new site provides our local MSPs with a wealth of information to strongly position themselves in the market. We are passionate to empowering our partners with the tools and content they need to grow their business in the local market,” adds Cairns.

To experience the new site and its focus on MPSs, visit it here – www.redstor.com.