An HP notebook for every occasion

In stock and available today, Pinnacle ICT and HP are ready to enable users with entry to mid-level devices that will assist them in reaching their performance, memory, speed and price requirements.

The demand for entry to mid-level devices in the South African market has sky-rocketed in the last two years as the need for budget-conscious devices has become a necessity for students and those new to the workforce.

As digital transformation progresses at a steady pace, it has become more vital than ever to have the right hardware, at an affordable price point, leveraging their benefits. To this end, HP provides users with the ideal range of notebooks within their 200 and 400 series, meeting their requirements for portability, strong performance, sufficient memory and speed – without breaking the bank.

According to Dean Matteucci, HP Business Unit Manager at Pinnacle ICT, the 200 series of notebooks, desktops and all-in-ones (AIOs) are positioned as the entry-level range supplied by HP, while the 400 series is more mid-level focused.

“When it comes to the education sector and smaller business, we generally recommend the 200 series as these are more than capable of meeting the needs of these entities. However, when looking at larger organisations, we would rather opt for the 400 series as these entities are far more resource intensive.”

"HP 250 laptops are simple, 15.6-inch office laptops aimed at both professional and non-corporate users, offering specs and performance comparable to laptops that are generally priced much higher. They are available with either 10 or 11 generation CPUs," he adds.

“The major difference between the 10 and 11 generation CPUs are that the latter comes with enhanced Intel UHD graphics, featuring Intel Xe graphics architecture and offering up to 50% better performance.”

Meanwhile, notes Matteucci, the 15.6-inch HP Probook 450 offers power and style for your growing business. "These machines are designed to help you get through your workday with powerful processors and outstanding battery life in a thin, light, feature-rich PC," he says.

In addition to the above, Pinnacle ICT also stocks the HP All-In-One 200 series offering users additional flexibility that looks great within your workspace. For those who are slightly more desk-centric, the HP Desktop 290 Micro Tower would be the perfect fit.

“At Pinnacle, our philosophy of ‘delivering the exceptional’, providing resellers with exceptional products, service and delivery, is what sets us apart from our competitors. Our partnership with HP spans over a number of years, and HP have always aligned with Pinnacle's core focus and the needs of the local market,” concludes Matteucci.