Hytera Anti-Pandemic Solutions Help Contain the Virus Crisis

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has affected all of us. Given the difficulties the world is currently facing at this time of uncertainty, Hytera has developed a new solution to help those who are on the frontline of battling the disease, including customs police officers, healthcare workers and enterprise staff. The solution aims to combat the spread of COVID-19 by using fast deployable, non-contact body temperature detection and communication technology.

Enables customs to monitor anytime, anywhere

Land border crossings and immigration customs control points at ports and airports are particularly vulnerable areas as large numbers of travelers pass through them on a daily basis. If it is possible to detect that someone has an abnormally high temperature at the border, it becomes easier to reduce the risk of the infection spreading at home and abroad.

Hytera has developed a safe, efficient and precise way to measure the body temperature of travelers using non-contact methods. The solution provides a way to remotely detect the body temperatures of multiple persons at the same time up to a distance of 3m with no risk of close touch infection. An automatic warning is triggered and sent to Hytera PNC550 PoC radio devices if an abnormal temperature is detected. The person whose temperature is abnormal can then be isolated, re-checked, and sent to hospital if necessary.

The solution saves a lot of time and manpower, as it provides a way of screening large numbers of people simultaneously at border posts, thereby getting around the near-impossible alternative option of having to check people’s body temperatures manually, one at a time, which would involve close contact.

Deployment of Hytera VM780 body worn cameras (BWCs) also helps to protect the safety of travelers and customs officials. Border controls can lead to confrontations between officials and travelers, but BWCs can help defuse tense situations as people usually calm down if they know they are being filmed.

The video footage can provide hard evidence of what happened in an incident to verify the truth of the traveler’s or the official’s account. Video can also provide transparency to ensure officials are conducting themselves according to regulations.

The Hytera VM780 enables live streaming over 4G/Wi-Fi networks. It greatly enhances situational awareness for officers in the field and for supervisors in the control room, as well as helping to keep personnel safer.

Ensures hospitals run effectively and safely

In the healthcare environment, hospitals need non-contact detection methods to process people entering the hospital to reduce the risk of cross-infection of staff, who must be protected so they can look after their patients. Non-contact detection equipment is needed at the entrances of hospitals to try and identify people with abnormally high temperatures before they progress any further into the building.

The solution involves setting up a Hytera temperature measuring device equipped with accurate facial recognition and remote temperature measurement technology at gates, reception areas, offices or anywhere that is suitable. Once again, if someone is detected with an abnormal temperature reading, then an alert is sent via the mobile radio app to the Hytera PNC550 PoC device.

The technology is able to recognize faces even if the person is wearing a mask. This makes it easy to distinguish between employees and visitors. The solution automatically generates entry records detailing the person, their temperature reading, what time they entered or exited the building and so on, making it easy to trace people.

To reduce the risk of infection, doctors can use their Hytera PoC radios to make remote diagnoses and to discuss each patient’s case with colleagues using group video call or one-button instant audio call. This avoids close touch situations and helps to keep hospital staff safe. In addition, the PNC550 PoC radio’s 5-inch touchscreen supports full operation using gloves, which further helps to protect staff from infection.

Bodycams can also record video footage of medical inspections and treatments in the hospital. The videos can not only be used as evidence during medical disputes, but can also be shared as training materials to enhance the quality of future medical services.

Ambulance paramedics can use Hytera VM780 bodycams to stream live video from the ambulance back to the hospital to provide doctors with real time monitoring of the patient’s situation. The hospital has an early warning of the state of the patient and can set up the appropriate response ready for when they arrive.

Doctors can make remote diagnoses and provide advice to the paramedics, potentially enabling vital medical interventions to be made on the way to the hospital. Again, the video can be used as evidence in the event of any later medical disputes.

A worry free solution for enterprises

Enterprises can also make use of the solution by installing Hytera temperature measuring devices at the gates or lobby entrances to buildings. This will detect whether any employee has an abnormally high temperature as they come into work.

Again, if the device detects anyone with a high temperature, an alarm will be triggered and sent to the security guards’ PoC radios and to a control center if there is one. The solution is very flexible and easy to deploy and could also be set up in large apartment buildings, metros and railway stations.

The availability of reliable communication services means professionals can better safeguard citizens both in times of crisis and in normal day-to-day operations. Hytera’s solutions are helping the global community fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The ability of various authorities to collaborate smoothly together at all times helps create a safer society.

