Protegrity Data Protection Platform and Cloud Protect for Snowflake Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Protegrity, a global leader in data security, today announced the availability of the Protegrity Data Protection Platform and Cloud Protect for Snowflake in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. Protegrity customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.

Additionally, Protegrity has achieved Microsoft’s stringent Co-Sell Ready designation, unlocking the development of joint solutions, sales, and support through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program. Protegrity has also joined the Microsoft FastTrack certification program.

“Due to heightened sensitivity over data and privacy, many organizations have been slower to adopt cloud solutions,” said Jay Chitnis, vice president, global alliances and partners at Protegrity. “However, we’re now seeing a tipping point with businesses. Many of them want to make the most of the cloud to support AI and machine learning initiatives, so they can gain valuable insights from data, but they also recognize they have to safeguard the privacy of their customers, partners, and employees. That’s why it’s critical for organizations to secure data in any form and wherever it is—in the cloud or on premises—so it can be accessed across the enterprise by front-line employees, analytics teams, and anyone who needs data intelligence to make business decisions. Our collaboration with Microsoft ensures our mutual customers’ data is not at risk as it moves to the cloud, allowing organizations to accelerate cloud adoption.”

Jake Zborowski, general manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, “We’re pleased to welcome Protegrity's solutions to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Seamless Data Protection to Support Advanced Analytics, AI, and Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure

As part of the Co-Sell Ready achievement, Protegrity met Microsoft’s strict architecture and security requirements. Protegrity will also continue to work with Microsoft account teams and partners to seamlessly deliver modern data protection and data privacy solutions to joint customers while supporting advanced analytics, AI, and machine learning, and Microsoft Azure cloud initiatives. Additionally, as part of the FastTrack program, Protegrity’s commitment to Microsoft Azure-based solutions will provide native security and performance for mutual customers.

Protegrity’s enterprise-class Data Protection Platform integration with Microsoft Azure enables customers to apply data-protection policies across different environments, entities, and jurisdictions. Additionally, customers are able to:

Secure data moving to the cloud to reduce operational risk;

Govern data in the cloud leveraging enterprise-wide information security policies; and

Unlock and secure data analytics capabilities in the cloud.

Built for hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud, the Protegrity Data Protection Platform allows companies to seamlessly deploy and update data security policies across geographies, departments, and digital transformation programs. Businesses can quickly and safely turn sensitive data into intelligence-driven insights to deliver better customer experiences, monetize data responsibly, and support AI and machine learning initiatives.

Protegrity Data Protection Platform and Cloud Protect for Snowflake on Microsoft Azure Safeguard Sensitive Data for Privacy Compliance

Now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, the Protegrity Data Protection Platform provides customers with fine-grained data protection capabilities for sensitive data and compliance. Protegrity accelerates analytics; minimizes risk in enterprise cloud adoption and migration; and meets storage, big data, and workload requirements. With its format-preserving vaultless tokenization capabilities and other forms of encryption, Protegrity safeguards data throughout every step of the data lifecycle.

Protegrity also announced the availability of Cloud Protect for Snowflake, which bundles two serverless components, the Snowflake Protector and Cloud API, to protect customers’ data and accelerate cloud migration and adoption of Snowflake.

Snowflake Protector: The Snowflake Protector is a purpose-built protector that integrates seamlessly with Snowflake SQL to easily protect and unprotect sensitive data. Elastically scalable and benchmarked for high performance, the Protegrity Snowflake Protector enables organizations to support even the largest workloads.

Cloud API: The Cloud API provides a general tokenization REST endpoint for use within ETL workflows. It can be used to protect data prior to ingestion into Snowflake, ensuring that data is always protected at rest.

With its support for Microsoft Azure, Protegrity continues to deliver on its commitment to expand cloud-inclusivity, enabling customers to maintain enterprise-wide data protection wherever sensitive data resides. Support for Microsoft points to one of many integrations Protegrity has with cloud providers as part of the new Protegrity Partner Network—a collaboration with leading technology companies that enables organizations to protect data in the cloud, regardless of vendor. With the freedom to safeguard data in any cloud system or application, organizations can unlock the potential of secure data no matter where it is and create more opportunities for innovation and digital transformation and improve customer experiences.

