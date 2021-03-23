New timeframes for delivery of NSFAS student laptops

The first batch of laptops for National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) students is expected in April, according to higher education, science and innovation minister Dr Blade Nzimande.

In a written reply to a Parliamentary question posed by the Democratic Alliance, Nzimande shared the latest timelines in regards to the delivery of the much-needed laptops.

Nzimande previously stated the delivery of laptops to students under the NSFAS COVID-19 relief scheme would be actioned in March.

Responding to the Parliamentary question about when the laptops will be rolled out, the minister replied: “NSFAS is expecting the first batch of laptops to arrive on 18 April 2021.”

He wasn’t clear on when exactly qualifying NSFAS students will receive the devices, only stating: “Distribution to students who have opted to participate in the digital learning device scheme will commence once institutions have confirmed registration data of students with NSFAS.

“All universities have developed multi-modal teaching and learning plans, and are putting in place several measures to support students.”

As part of the COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts, government promised to procure the laptops for all NSFAS qualifying students in universities and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges.

However, the NSFAS tender process was marred by allegations of procurement irregularities that emerged in Parliament, resulting in the cancellation of the initial bid.

A new tender was issued, causing further delays in supplying the laptops, which, once delivered, will benefit 430 000 students registered at 26 universities and 300 000 students at 50 TVET colleges across the country. A total of 730 000 laptops will be procured.

The tender was finally awarded to five firms last November from a pool of 140 bids. The five – Pinnacle, CEOS Technologies, MLO Distinctive Solutions, ANG Group and East Side Group – accepted the award and NSFAS is in the process of completing the contractual arrangements with the service providers.

Besides Parliament raising a red flag regarding the procurement process, the awarding of the tender also irked some in the electronics manufacturing sector.

The National Association of Manufacturers in Electronic Components (Namec) objected to the awarding of the laptops tender, saying the process was flawed and lacked transparency.

Namec held the view that the award is a slap in the face for emerging black-owned companies, saying the process denied them an opportunity to participate in a project that would have “altered their economic realities” in the electronics industry.